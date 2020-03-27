EXCLUSIVE: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar actor Ruslaan Mumtaz on welcoming a baby boy: I feel so connected to him

Ruslaan Mumtaz and wife Niral welcomed a baby boy yesterday and now, the actor shared the feeling of embracing parenthood and lifting him for the first time. Here is what the Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar actor has to say.

Parenthood is a beautiful feeling and Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar actor Ruslaan Mumtaz is currently enjoying that bliss with wife Niral. The duo welcomed their baby boy on Thursday, and he took to social media to share this piece of happy news amidst the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. The actor shared happy photos with the baby boy and wife Nirali along with a heartwarming post where he went on to call him a superhero given the testing times the world is facing.

Ask him about the feeling of lifting his baby in his arms, he says, "Everyone says that until you don't lift your own kid you don't understand what a bond is between a child and a parent and that is exactly what I experienced also. So, I have never held a kid in my arms so my kid was the first kid I ever held and I feared holding even my friend's kids and used to tell them no I can't do it. But with my kid, it is very comfortable, I spoke to him and he is also reacting to me and he would listen to my voice and stop crying or look at me, I feel so connected to him."

He also said how there is a lot of stress and yet, he spoke with a beaming smile. He added, "It is quite stressful right now, and even though we were supposed to leave the hospital three days later but we have to leave immediately."

Credits :Pinkvilla

