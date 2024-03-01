10 Best Hindi song lyrics to immerse yourself in the magic of Bollywood music

Amidst the deluge of Bollywood songs lacking substance, there are still many gems in the industry's musical catalog. Despite the current trend, our lyricists have delivered several timeless compositions that resonate deeply with listeners. These songs hold a special place in our hearts, providing solace and comfort when needed. Explore our curated list of the best Hindi songs lyrics, celebrating the enduring beauty of meaningful and soulful music.

10 best Hindi song lyrics perfect for every music enthusiast

1. Teri Mitti

Movie : Kesari

: Kesari Lyrics by: Manoj Muntashir

Teri Mitti from the movie Kesari is widely regarded as one of the best lyrics songs in Hindi. Its stirring patriotism and emotionally resonant lyrics transcend boundaries, leaving a profound impact on listeners. Each verse etches itself into the heart, solidifying its place at the top of the list when it comes to the best Hindi lyrics.

Favorite lines: O maai meri kya fiqr tujhe, Kyun aankh se dariya behta hai, Tu kehti thi tera chaand hoon main Aur chaand hamesha rehta hai

2. Dastaan-E-Om Shanti Om

Movie : Om Shanti Om

: Om Shanti Om Lyrics by: Javed Akhtar

Dastaan-E-Om Shanti Om is hailed as one of the best song lyrics in Hindi for a Bollywood film. Featured in the movie Om Shanti Om, this song masterfully narrates the entire storyline of the film within its verses. Its ability to encapsulate the essence of the movie's narrative in a melodious composition makes it widely revered as one of the finest lyrical achievements in Bollywood.

Favorite lines: Kyo koi katil samajhta nahi, Yeh jurm woh hai jo chhupta nahi, Yeh daag woh hai jo mitta nahi, Rehta hai khooni ke haath par

3. Zindagi Ke Safar Mein

Movie : Aap Ki Kasam

: Aap Ki Kasam Lyrics by: Anand Bakshi

Zindagi Ke Safar Mein from the movie Aap Ki Kasam is a timeless gem from the 1970s era of Bollywood. This soulful song delves into the regret of a man who, due to unfounded doubts, lets go of his love. It poignantly conveys the message that once lost, love cannot easily be regained, and the pain of that loss leaves a lasting imprint on the heart.

With its profound lyrics and heartfelt emotions, Zindagi Ke Safar Mein stands as a reminder of love's fragility and the consequences of doubt, making it one of the most beautiful song lyrics in Hindi cinema.

Favorite lines: Doston shaq dosti ka dushman hai, Apne dil mein ise ghar banane na do, Kal tadapna pade, yaad mein jinki, Rok lo rooth kar unko jaane naa do

4. Phir Mohabbat

Movie : Murder 2

: Murder 2 Lyrics by: Sayeed Quadri

Phir Mohabbat from the movie Murder 2 is hailed as having some of the best lyrics in Bollywood songs. Penned by Sayeed Quadri, the lyrics resonate deeply with anyone who has ever contemplated giving love a second chance but fears the pain of heartbreak once again. The verses beautifully capture the essence of hesitation, vulnerability, and the longing for love, making it relatable to a wide audience.

Favorite lines: Kuch bhi nahi Jab darmayaan, Phir kyun hai dil tere hi khwaab bunta Chaha ki de, tujhko bhula par yeh bhi mumkin ho na sakaa

5. Laakh Duniya Kahe

Movie : Talaash

: Talaash Lyrics by: Javed Akhtar

Laakh Duniya Kahe from the movie Talaash is a masterpiece with some of the best lyrics in Hindi. It delicately captures the pain of loss, reassuring us that despite the world's perceptions, our departed loved ones remain with us in spirit.

If you've ever experienced such profound loss, be prepared with a box of tissues, as this heart-wrenching song is sure to stir your emotions deeply. Its poignant message and soulful melody make it a timeless classic, resonating with anyone who has walked the path of grief.

Favorite lines: Tum ko har roop mein, dil hai pehchanta, Log hai bekhabar, par hai dil jaanta, Tum mere paas ho, dilnashin ho

6. Shayad

Movie : Love Aaj Kal 2

: Love Aaj Kal 2 Lyrics by: Irshad Kamil

Shayad stands out as one of the most captivating songs in recent Bollywood memory. It delicately articulates the essence of love, making it a timeless dedication for every romantic soul. The lyrics poignantly convey the desire to have nothing less and nothing more than one's beloved.

It's no wonder that Shayad is hailed as among the best new Hindi song lyrics, as its soul-stirring melody and heartfelt verses strike a chord with listeners, evoking profound emotions of love and longing.

Favorite lines: Aankhon Ko Khwaab Dena Khud Hi Sawaal Karke Khud Hi Jawaab Dena Teri Taraf Se, Bin Kaam Kaam Karna Jaana Kahin Ho Chaahe Har Baar Hi Guzarna Teri Taraf Se

7. Shikayatein

Movie : Lootera

: Lootera Lyrics by: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Shikayatein is a song that possesses an undeniable ability to touch the depths of your heart, no matter how many times you listen to it. Lines like 'Na udne ki is dafa thaani, parindo ne wafa jaani' and 'churaaya tha jo chukaaya hai' leave an indelible mark on your soul. It's undeniably one of the finest Bollywood songs with the best lyrics.

Favorite lines: Andhere ko baahon mein leke, Ujaale ne ghar basaaya hai, Churaya tha jo chukaya hai

8. Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin

Movie : Meri Pyaari Bindu

: Meri Pyaari Bindu Lyrics by: Kausar Munir

Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin from the movie Meri Pyaari Bindu is often hailed as possessing some of the best Hindi song lyrics of all time. It beautifully captures the emotions of encountering an old flame and navigating the complexities of those feelings. The song delicately explores the intricacies of relationships and the bittersweet realization that sometimes, being just friends is the best path forward.

Favorite lines: Baat chhide jo meri kahin, Tum usko bhool bataa dena, Lekin wo bhool ho aisi, Jisse bezaar nahi

9. Uska Hi Banana

Movie : 1920 Evil Returns

: 1920 Evil Returns Lyrics by: Junaid Wasi

Uska Hi Banana is undeniably one of the most captivating love songs of all time. Featured in the film 1920 Evil Returns, its lyrics are truly a treasure trove, evoking deep emotions and sentiments of love and longing. Often regarded as some of the best Bollywood lyrics of all time, this song beautifully captures the essence of unconditional love and devotion.

Favorite lines: Mere hisse ki khushi ko hasi ko tu chahe aadha kar, Chahe lele tu meri zindagi par ye mujhse wada kar, Uske ashqon pe ghamon pe dukhon pe har uske zakhm par, Haq mera hi rahe har jagah har ghadi, haan umr bhar

10. Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya

Movie : Sarfarosh

: Sarfarosh Lyrics by: Nida Faszli

Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya from the movie Sarfarosh is a masterpiece of poetic expression. Penned by Nida Fazli, it stands out as one of the most famous Hindi song lyrics of all time. Its soul-stirring melody and evocative verses have made it an enduring classic, cherished by generations for its timeless portrayal of the euphoria of falling in love.

Favorite lines: Hum labon se keh na paaye, Unse haal-e-dil kabhi, Aur woh samjhe nahin, Ye khamoshi kya cheez hai

And there you have it! These songs boast some of the finest Hindi lyrics. Enjoy the listening experience!

