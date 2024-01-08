Mumtaz recalls being cast out of Mera Naam Joker because of Shammi Kapoor; here’s why

Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker is a film that still holds a special place in people's hearts. It not only became a classic cult cinema but also defined an entire era. Everything about the movie, from the brilliant acting to the engaging storyline, managed to capture the hearts of millions. If you happen to remember this film, you'll be pleasantly surprised to learn that Mumtaz, another prominent name from that time, could have played the role of a trapeze artist.

Yes, it's true! However, she missed out on this opportunity due to her romantic involvement with Shammi Kapoor. In a recent interview with the Pakistani newspaper Dawn, Mumtaz candidly shared her feelings about this incident.

Mumtaz on being cast out of Mera Naam Joker

In the interview, Mumtaz revealed that Raj Kapoor had her audition for the role of the trapeze artist. Raj Kapoor who himself was the lead actor in the film later decided against casting her. Mumtaz quipped that after auditioning her, Raj Kapoor cut her saying that she would soon come to their house and they did not want her to wear such small clothes. So he cast her out of the film and she lost out on a chance to play the trapeze artist named Marina in the film. The character was later enacted by a Russian actor, Kseniya Ryabinkina.

Advertisement

Mumtaz and Shammi Kapoor’s romance

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Mumtaz shared that she had a brief romance with Shammi Kapoor but it ended when the actress declined to marry the star. According to her, she loved the actor tremendously and he even reciprocated those feelings. But, the only problem was that Shammi wanted her to give up on films after the wedding. Mumtaz felt that she was only 17 and it was too early for her to give up on her career as she wanted to achieve something in her career. She had also added that he was 18 years older than her.

ALSO READ: Saira Banu recalls time when she vowed not to work with Shammi Kapoor for THIS reason