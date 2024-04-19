PICS: Mumtaz's soirèe in Pakistan with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Fawad Khan goes VIRAL; actress sings with Ghulam Ali

Veteran Bollywood actor Mumtaz is currently in Pakistan and seems to be having a great time in the neighboring country. Recently, the actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared some pictures from her visit.

In one picture, Mumtaz can be seen at a house party posing with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Fawad Khan, and the legendary singer Ghulam Ali.

Mumtaz meets Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Fawad Khan

The official Instagram page of veteran actress Mumtaaz shared some inside pictures from her visit to Pakistan, where she attended a house party hosted by Ashan Khan.

In the shared images, Mumtaz can be seen posing with actor Fawad Khan. They both are seen smiling in the picture as they enjoy the party. Mumtaz is seen donning a black sheer shirt paired with maroon trousers, while Fawad looks handsome in a black kurta wrapped with a blue shawl.

Mumtaz sings Chupke Chupke with Ghulam Ali

In one shared video, Mumtaz can be seen sitting alongside the legendary Pakistani singer Ghulam Ali. Ghulam Ali can be seen playing the harmonium and singing his famous song, Chupke Chupke, while Mumtaz is also seen singing the lyrics of the song along with other people from the house party.

Mumtaz recently made headlines after referring to Zeenat Aman's married life as a "living hell." Mumtaz's statement followed Zeenat's discussion about live-in relationships on an Instagram post.

Zeenat wrote, "One of you asked me about relationship advice in the comments section of my last post. Here's a personal opinion I haven't previously shared, if you're in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you live together before getting married!"

In response, Mumtaz said, "Zeenat should be careful with her advice. She has suddenly gained significant social media popularity, and I understand her desire to sound trendy. She knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. Her marriage was a living hell. She should be the last person giving relationship advice."

