Saira Banu recalls time when she vowed not to work with Shammi Kapoor for THIS reason

Saira Banu is one of the most iconic actresses in Bollywood. Lately, the Padosan actress has been very active on social media where she frequently posts interesting anecdotes and unseen pictures from her life and career. Continuing her post related to Shammi Kapoor, Banu recently shared yet another anecdote about him.

Saira Banu writes about Shammi Kapoor

Today, on November 7th, Saira Banu took to her Instagram to continue the story about shooting the song Kashmir Ki Kali Hoon Main from Junglee with Shammi Kapoor. She was given a 'push' by Kapoor as she was nervous during the shoot. In a recent post, the actress revealed that Kapoor walked up to her, held her shoulders, and laughed. He told her that she needed a push and "some scolding."

She wrote, "I was quite a sensitive girl, and I was deeply hurt, so I promised Shammiji that I wouldn't work with him until I proved myself as a good artist." The veteran actress revealed that she turned down several films with him including Professor and Jawaan Mohabbat. It was only after she was cast opposite Amitabh Bachchan in B.R. Chopra's Zameer. In the film, she played Kapoor's daughter. "We both used to laugh about this unique casting turn of events!", she added.

Saira Banu recalls shooting a surfing scene with Shammi Kapoor

In the same post, Banu wrote about shooting the song Kashmir Ki Kali Hoon Main with Shammi Kapoor. In it, the actress had to surf in Nageen Lake, but her body double did not show up. Banu had not surfed before and was apprehensive. However, she praised Kapoor for nicely navigating the boat in the song.

She said, "Shammiji was so skilled at driving the boat to which my surfing plank was tied that I said a prayer and just went into the water. He expertly maneuvered the boat, allowing me to complete the surfing scene without any retakes." The actress also revealed that her mother fainted at that moment, in fear that she might drown in the water.

