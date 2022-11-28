EXCLUSIVE: Mumtaz recalls her first day on sets of Ram Aur Shyam when she had to hit Dilip Kumar

Pinkvilla was the first to report that after celebrating Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday in October with a four day film festival - ‘Bachchan: Back To The Beginning’, Film Heritage Foundation’s (FHF) Shivendra Singh Dungarpur is now organising a movie festival in honour of Dilip Kumar, to mark the late actor’s 100th birth anniversary. FHF recently made it official by announcing that the festival will be held in December, and has been titled - ‘Dilip Kumar Hero Of Heroes’. Now, Dilip Kumar’s Ram Aur Shyam co-star Mumtaz expresses her excitement about the fest.

“Yusuf Saheb - what can I say about him as an artist? The whole world knows he was one of the best. He was a wonder of the world. I am so happy that the Film Heritage Foundation is celebrating his 100th birthday with a festival of films under the title “Hero Of Heroes”, and bringing films from our time back to the cinemas. I still remember when I worked with Yusuf Saheb on Ram Aur Shyam - the first day of the shoot my first shot was with him - and I had to hit him. I was so nervous, but he told me I should not worry and hit him hard as we were professionals and we must be absolutely natural,” recalls the veteran actress.