No Gain No Love's Shin Min Ah in talks to lead web novel-based fantasy romance The Remarried Empress

Shin Min Ah has been offered the lead role in the upcoming fantasy romance The Remarried Princess. Shin Min Ah recently appeared in the hit rom-com No Gain No Love alongside Kim Young Dae. She took on the role of an ambitious woman who gets into a contract marriage in order to get a promotion at her job. The drama has been well-received by audiences globally.

As reported by Expoz News on October 10, an official from Shin Min Ah's agency revealed that the actress has been offered the lead in the upcoming drama The Remarried Empress and is currently considering the role.

The Remarried Empress is based on a romance and fantasy web novel with the same title. It is also being serialized in webtoons. The story is about Navier, who was the perfect empress of the contemporary empire, choosing to divorce her husband after learning that his emperor seeks to make his mistress the empress. But if she cannot become an empress here, she decides to become one elsewhere.

Shin Min Ah is said to have been offered the role of Navier.



Shin Min Ah made her debut in 2001 with the drama Beautiful Days and the film Volcano High. Her last drama appearance was Our Blues in 2022. She will be returning to K-dramas with the upcoming romance comedy Because I Want No Loss along with Kim Young Dae. The drama is expected to be released in August.

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin have been in a relationship for years. The actors also worked together in the hit drama Our Blues. They display their affection and support for each other publicly from time to time. Even after eight years, the two actors are often spotted displaying their love for each other. The couple had confirmed their relationship in 2015.

