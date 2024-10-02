Shin Min Ah reveals boyfriend Kim Woo Bin’s reaction to No Gain No Love; opens up about public attention to relationship

Shin Min Ah, the popular South Korean actress who was recently seen leading the rom-com No Gain No Love recently sat down to reveal how her longtime boyfriend Kim Woo Bin reacted to it. The actress also opened up about having a lot of public attention on their relationship and her experience of shooting No Gain No Love.

On October 2, 2024, Shin Min Ah sat for an interview with the South Korean media outlet Newsen after the conclusion of her rom-com No Gain No Love co-starring Kim Young Dae. She talked about her shooting experience, working experience with Kim Young Dae, and her boyfriend Kim Woo Bin’s reaction to No Gain No Love.

Shin Min Ah revealed that her longtime boyfriend Kim Woo Bin told her that he “enjoyed” watching No Gain No Love. While opening up about the public attention their relationship receives, the actress noted that she does not find it “burdensome” but she worries that it “might affect our work.” She added that No Gain No Love is a rom-com and viewers cheer for the couple, she feels it's best not to talk much about it out of respect for her partner.

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin have been in a relationship since 2015 and the couple is heavily supported by their fans. A while ago, the actor also revealed Shin Min Ah’s reaction to his latest movie Officer Black Belt.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shin Min Ah revealed her No Gain No Love shooting experience and said that she has been doing romantic comedies for a long time, and if a good project comes along where she likes the character, she always wants to express it as she “enjoys doing rom-coms.” Her portrayal of Son Hae Young in No Gain No Love received a lot of love and applause from the viewers.

The No Gain No Love actress added that the positive reviews from viewers and friends cheered her. She noted that whenever people say that her drama is fun or her character is fun she gets “really excited.”

Talking about working with Kim Young Dae, Shin Min Ah said that they had a similar growth in their relationship as fellow actors much like their characters in the drama that “gradually developed.” She added that she is sure Kim Young Dae has a “bright future ahead” and he will show “even better sides of himself in the future.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: No Gain No Love Ep 11-12 Review: Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae’s romance meets its happy ending through tearful road