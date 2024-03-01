Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin’s love story: A timeline of the Our Blues stars’ heartwarming relationship

Shin Min-ah and Kim Woo-bin's love story, blossoming over eight years, is a testament to enduring love. Despite their privacy, the couple's chemistry transcended to the screen in the 2022 K-drama Our Blues. Even without on-screen moments, fans relished the opportunity to witness their favorite real-life couple share the spotlight.

From their initial meeting as models to navigating the intricacies of their relationship, Shin Min-ah and Kim Woo-bin's journey remains a heartwarming tale, rekindling belief in love for all who follow their story.

Here's a walkthrough of Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin's endearing love story

When and where did Shin Min Ah first meet Kim Woo Bin?

The serendipitous encounter between Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin occurred in January 2015 during their joint venture as ambassadors for a brand. Following this, reports underscored the notable chemistry and impact the two actors brought to the set, hinting at the sparks that would eventually ignite their love story.

Notably, before the fateful year of 2015, Kim Woo Bin had been in a nearly four-year relationship with model Yoo Ji Ahn, marking a chapter in his personal life before the start of his enduring romance with Shin Min Ah.

When did Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin reveal their relationship?

July 2015 brought revelations as K-media and various publications disclosed that Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin were reportedly in a relationship. The couple, who had grown close during the ad shoot in May, decided to keep their romance under wraps due to their extensive fan following.

By October 2015, when the ad campaign was officially released, Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin had already confirmed their relationship. The adorable campaign won fans' hearts, and the subsequent release of the behind-the-scenes video showcased the couple's genuine connection, delighting their admirers even more.

Shin Min Ah showed her support to Kim Woo Bin by sending him food truck

Maintaining a low profile, Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin continued their strong relationship, though fans eagerly sought glimpses of their romance. A rare peek occurred in March 2016 when Shin Min Ah surprised Kim Woo Bin on the set of the drama Uncontrollably Fond by sending a food truck. Initially, crew members presumed it was a thoughtful gesture from Kim Woo Bin himself, only to be pleasantly surprised to discover it was a sweet gesture from his girlfriend.

How did Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin get through his cancer diagnosis?

On May 24, 2017, Kim Woo Bin's agency revealed he had been diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer. Detecting abnormalities during his hectic schedule, he sought medical attention, leading to the diagnosis. This challenging moment became a defining chapter in the couple's relationship. Shin Min Ah, displaying unwavering support, stood by Kim Woo Bin's side as a true partner. Confirming her commitment to aiding him throughout the treatment, she remained true to her words, exemplifying the strength of their bond during a testing period.

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin's Australia getaway

In January 2019, Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin were spotted enjoying their time together in Australia, marking a significant moment in their journey. With Kim Woo Bin having completed his cancer treatments by this time, their getaway symbolized a new chapter of hope and rejuvenation in their relationship.

Kim Woo Bin and Sin Min Ah came under the same company

In February 2020, Kim Woo Bin made a significant career move by parting ways with his eight-year-long association with SidusHQ. Instead, he joined AM Entertainment, the agency that also managed his girlfriend, Shin Min Ah.

Expressing their commitment, AM Entertainment stated, "We will offer comprehensive and generous support for Kim Woo-bin's diverse activities, encompassing dramas and films. Please extend your interest and support for his forthcoming endeavors."

When fans decoded Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah's lowkey date

In April 2021, Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah shared individual photos on their respective Instagram accounts, intriguing fans who swiftly noticed a common backdrop – a serene forest. Observant followers deduced that they had captured each other's pictures. Despite the absence of joint photographs, the couple's participation in the 2022 K-drama provided fans with a closer glimpse into their enchanting love story.

Kim Woo Bin came to support his girlfriend, Shin Min Ah

On November 27, 2023, Kim Woo Bin made a special appearance at the VIP Premiere of Our Season to support his girlfriend, Shin Min Ah. Dressed in a stylish all-black suit, he engaged in friendly interactions with fans, including handshakes and selfies. Taking a moment on the red carpet to greet reporters, Kim Woo Bin showcased exceptional fanservice skills.

The heartwarming gesture demonstrated his strong support for Shin Min Ah, who made her big-screen comeback after a three-year hiatus. Both are affiliated with AM Entertainment, and their fellow AM actor Choi Woo Sung also attended the premiere, adding to the celebratory atmosphere. Kim Woo Bin's presence made the event extra special for fans, reflecting his genuine support for Shin Min Ah's new project.

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin's love story, unfolding over eight years, is a tale of enduring romance that captured hearts both on and off-screen. From their chance meeting as brand ambassadors to navigating the trials of Kim Woo Bin's health challenges, the couple's journey is a testament to their unwavering commitment.

Despite maintaining privacy, their recent appearance at the VIP Premiere of 'Our Season' showcased Kim Woo Bin's continued support for Shin Min Ah, emphasizing their strong bond. As they navigate their personal and professional lives together, Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin's love story remains a source of inspiration for fans worldwide.

