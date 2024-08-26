Now, We Are Breaking Up co-stars Song Hye Kyo and Choi Hee Seo celebrate Jeon Yeo Been's birthday belatedly: See heartwarming PICS

Jeon Yeo Been belatedly celebrated her birthday along with Song Hye Kyo and Choi Hee Seo. The actress cuts the cake on July 26. While the friends did not get to celebrate the occasion last month, they got together to have fun together.

On August 25, Jeon Hye Been shared pictures with Song Hye Kyo and Choi Hee Seo as the actresses got together to celebrate her birthday. The pictures showed their adorable and wholesome side which showcases their comradery.

Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yo Been would be appearing in the film Dark Nuns. Song Hye Kyo and Choi Hee Seo have worked together in the drama Now, We Are Breaking Up which was released in 2021.

Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been will be appearing in the upcoming horror film Dark Nuns. Song Hye Kyo will be taking on the role of Sister Julia who is determined to save a boy's life despite the difficulties on the way. She is brave and kind. Jeon Yeo Been will play Sister Michaela who is curious about Sister Julia and decides to help her with the task.

Dark Nuns is being directed by Jang Jae Hyun who also worked on The Priests, Svaha: The Sixth Finger and 12th Assistant Deacon. His film Exhuma which stars Choi Min Shik, Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun, Yoo Hae Jin, and Jeon Jin Ki will be released on February 22 in South Korea.

Advertisement

Song Hye Kyo and Choi Hee Seo worked together in the drama Now, We Are Breaking Up along with Jang Ki Yong and Kim Joo Heon in the main roles. The drama portrays the romance between a cold-hearted designer and a freelance fashion photographer as they navigate their love lives and careers in contemporary times.

ALSO READ: Reel to real: My Sibling’s Romance stars Kim Yun Jae and Yi Yoon Ha announce marriage plans for early 2025; Watch