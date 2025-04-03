Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday’s Kesari: Chapter 2 trailer a HIT or MISS among netizens? 9 tweets that’ll give you a clear picture

The highly awaited trailer of the Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan starrer Kesari: Chapter 2 has finally been released! The anticipation for the upcoming film is already high, and soon after the trailer's release, the excited fans quickly rushed to X to share their views on the upcoming film.

Today, on April 3, the makers of Kesari: Chapter 2 dropped the trailer, and internet users were already impressed by the film's presentation of a hard-hitting subject based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Several Akshay Kumar fans shared their eagerness to watch the star back in a powerful character.

A user wrote, "Wow, what a trailer! It looks so exciting and promises to be packed with drama and emotion. The visuals are extremely intense, giving off an A-rated vibe. Seated for Absolute Cinema", and another stated, "Never knew periodic court room drama could be this fascinating."

An excited fan exclaimed, "The craziest Trailer I have ever seen in cinema history #KesariChapter2 This one will run like tsunami at box office. Get ready."

One fan praised its "Good trailer cut" and stated that he will be watching the film in the theater. In addition to this, he also believed Kumar to be in his "top form." On the other hand, a user, getting into the intricate detail about the chilling Jallianwala Bagh massacre scene, drew its comparison with a scene from Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur.

He mentioned, "This was best presented in #SardarUdham movie. It still gives me chills. This looks far more impactful #KesariChapter2."

One more impressed fan stated, "The Kesari Chapter 2 trailer delivers a powerful and emotional punch, setting the stage for a gripping historical drama. Akshay’s intense dialogue and strong screen presence promise a hard-hitting narrative. With compelling visuals, stirring background music."

The upcoming period drama film Kesari: Chapter 2 is based on the life of lawyer C. Sankaran Nair, who fought against the British Empire. It narrates the "untold story of Jallianwala Bagh" massacre. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari, the film is set to grace the silver screens on April 18, 2025.

