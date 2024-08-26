Reel to real: My Sibling’s Romance stars Kim Yun Jae and Yi Yoon Ha announce marriage plans for early 2025; Watch

My Sibling’s Romance couple Kim Yun Jae and Yi Yoon Ha are taking their love story to a reel-to-real level. On their YouTube channel, the K-drama stars have announced their upcoming marriage plans, taking fans by surprise. They are now set to tie the knot in early 2025.

On August 25, Kim Yun Jae and Yi Yoon Ha launched a brand new YouTube channel. In their first video, they announced their marriage plans for early 2025. The dating show stars stated that they have been happily seeing each other for some time. To continue this delightful journey, they have decided to tie the knot with a wedding early next year.

“In the comments people leave for us on Instagram, people wrote a lot about marriage, so we thought it might be nice to show you the journey of our wedding preparations. That’s why we started this channel”, he added.

Yi Yoon Ha remarked that on their new YouTube channel, the couple plans to share the behind-the-scenes for picking out a wedding dress and tuxedo. They also look forward to delighting fans with a wedding shoot in a photography studio. They further said with a broad smile, “Aside from that, of course, we also plan to show you our everyday dates.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Watch Kim Yun Jae and Yi Yoon Ha’s marriage announcement here:

Kim Yun Jae and Yi Yoon Ha first became acquainted on the JTBC dating reality show My Sibling’s Romance, which premiered on March 1, 2024. During their earlier interviews, the couple show strong affection for each other.

Kim Yun Jae revealed that at that time, he wanted the program to end soon, so he could date Yi Yoon Ha freely outside of the show. Regarding their public relationship, the stars often commented that they didn’t feel weighed down anymore after revealing their love story to the fans.

Yi Yoon Ha revealed that she received immense support, trust, and guidance from her boyfriend. They also talked about how their bond only grew stronger after the program ended.

Taking their dream-like love story to the next level, the couple is now looking forward to the 2025 wedding.

