Oh Dal Soo has been confirmed to play a role in the upcoming new season of Netflix’s Squid Game. The actor will be appearing along with the extensive cast list that was announced last year. The filming of the show has already started since 2023, and it is expected to be completed by the end of April 2024.

On March 12, 2024, it was announced that Oh Dal Soo was cast in the new season of Squid Game. The actor’s agency, C-JeS Studio, confirmed the news that he will be seen in the much-anticipated upcoming sequel to the show. However, the company refused to reveal any information about his role and asked everyone to wait until the show was released.

Oh Dal Soo has starred in various shows and movies throughout his career, where he has played challenging and unusual roles. Oldboy, A Bittersweet Life, Foxy Festival, The Thieves, and Miracle in Cell No. 7 are just some of the movies that he has been part of. Moreover, he was also involved in theatre acting at the initial stage of his career. The actor has further received multiple accolades, which solidified his stance in the industry.

However, the artist was embroiled in a serious controversy, which included serious allegations against him. He was accused of sexual harassment in 2018 by his fellow colleagues. Amid the Me Too uproar, the actor met with harsh criticism and was pulled out of his upcoming TV series, My Mister. Eventually, he admitted to the accusations and apologized to the victims. Since then, he has remained on hiatus for a few years, and all his projects have been postponed indefinitely.

Squid Game Season 2 cast and release date

Cast members from the first season of the show, such as Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, and Wi Ha Joon, will be reunited in the second season. Many new additions have also been made for the new season, and the cast ensemble will also consist of Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Young, Jo Yu Ri, Won Ji An, Park Sung Hoon, Yang Dong Geun, T.O.P, Lee Jin Wook, David Lee, Noh Jae Won, and Kang Ae Sim. The upcoming season of the show has been confirmed to have a 2024 release.