Lee Jung Jae starrer Star Wars: The Acolyte set for a summer premiere; confirms OTT platform release

Lee Jung Jae will be starring in the Star Wars franchise series- Star Wars: The Acolyte which has confirmed its release window and is slated for premiere this summer. The series, set to debut in 2024, takes place a century prior to The Phantom Menace, adding to the excitement surrounding this eagerly awaited addition to the beloved franchise.

Lee Jung Jae will be starring in a prominent American series as a Jedi Master. Collider, a prominent film media outlet, recently reported on the 10th (local time) that interest in Star Wars: The Acolyte has surged since the debut of its first trailer last year at the Star Wars Celebration in London. The series is set to premiere on Disney+ this summer, further adding to the anticipation among fans.

Set five decades prior to Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, The Acolyte delves into the tale of a former Jedi Padawan and their former mentor as they probe dark mysteries in a galaxy in flux. Lee Jung Jae, known for his role in Squid Game, assumes the role of a Jedi Master, while Joonas Suotamo joins as Kelnaka, a Wookiee Jedi. Additionally, the cast includes Jodie Turner-Smith, Manny Jacinto, and Charlie Barnett, though specifics about their characters remain under wraps.

The Acolyte is crafted as an eight-part series, with producer Leslie Headland likening it to a fusion of Frozen and Kill Bill. While Jedi characters will feature prominently, the series promises a fresh perspective from the Sith Lords themselves, a groundbreaking departure for the Star Wars franchise.

Lee Jung Jae, in an interview, acknowledged the challenges of filming in a language other than Korean but emphasized that it was ultimately a fun experience. According to EW Inclusive casting has been a focal point, as highlighted by Manny Jacinto, who noted the significance of seeing an Asian Jedi on screen for the first time. He expressed excitement at the prospect of inspiring "a new generation of Asian kids to take up the lightsaber — it's pretty incredible”.

Renowned for his roles in acclaimed films like Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds, New World, and The Face Reader, Lee Jung Jae gained widespread recognition as a lead cast member in the Netflix drama Squid Game. This thriller survival drama, released in 2021, became a global sensation, captivating millions of viewers worldwide.

The highly anticipated second season of Squid Game is slated for release this year, introducing new characters portrayed by talented actors such as Kang Ha Neul, Im Siwan, Park Gyu Young, Jo Yu Ri, and many more. Additionally, Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, and Wi Ha Joon from the previous season have been confirmed to return for Squid Game 2, generating immense excitement among fans.

