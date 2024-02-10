Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae reveals BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next to You as an empowering song for him

Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae, in a New Year's greetings video by Artist Company, revealed that BTS Jungkook's song Standing Next to You from the album GOLDEN gives him strength. Notably, Lee Jung Jae shares a friendship with another BTS member, V.

Squid Game’s Lee Jung Jae gets strength from BTS’ Jungkook’s song

On February 9th, Artist Company's YouTube channel unveiled a heartwarming video featuring interviews and New Year's greetings from its roster of artists, all centered around the theme "What's the song that gives you strength?".

One notable participant was Lee Jung Jae, renowned for his role in the global phenomenon Squid Game, who enthusiastically selected BTS’ Jungkook's solo track Standing Next To You as his source of strength, expressing admiration for its impact.

His heartfelt endorsement of the song resonated with fans, who flooded the comments section with praise for both the track and Lee Jung Jae's discerning taste. Despite its release a few months prior, Standing Next To You continues to amaze listeners, embodying its enduring appeal.

Interestingly, while Lee Jung Jae's choice spotlighted his affinity for Jungkook's music, fans noted his friendship with another BTS member, V, adding an intriguing layer to his selection.

As the video resonated deeply with viewers, it underscored the universal power of music to uplift and inspire across diverse audiences and genres.

More details about Lee Jung Jae and Jungkook’s latest activities

Jungkook's solo track Standing Next to You from the album GOLDEN, was released in November and made a significant impact globally. The song debuted impressively at No. 5 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and maintained a strong presence for 13 consecutive weeks. It claimed the top spot on both the Global 200 and Global (excluding the U.S.) charts. Additionally, the track secured a notable position on the U.K.'s Top 100 chart for 11 weeks. With over 370 million streams on Spotify, Standing Next to You has sustained its popularity on the world's largest music streaming platform. Jungkook's solo endeavor continues to shine, as evidenced by its consistent presence in the top 10 on Spotify's weekly albums chart for the 13th consecutive week. Amidst these achievements, Jungkook, along with Jimin, successfully completed basic military training on January 17, with both reportedly joining Jin at the 5th Infantry Division.

Meanwhile, Lee Jung Jae, renowned as one of the most successful actors in the country, has garnered numerous prestigious awards and captivated global audiences with his compelling portrayal of Seong Gi Hun, the main protagonist in Netflix's blockbuster series Squid Game in September 2021. The survival drama achieved immense success and he is poised to reprise his role in the highly anticipated second season, scheduled for a global premiere in 2024. Lee Jung Jae continues to showcase his versatile talents, seamlessly balancing his thriving acting career with successful entrepreneurial ventures.

