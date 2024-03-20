Lee Jung Jae captivates as Jedi master in upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte’s new trailer; WATCH

Lee Jung Jae, known for the globally hit series Squid Game (2020), was confirmed to make his Hollywood debut with the upcoming Star Wars OTT spinoff. In 2022, it was announced that the prominent Korean actor would lead the main role in The Acolyte which boasts its narrative with an impressive star-studded cast lineup.

Lee Jung Jae holds fort as Jedi master in Star Wars spin-off The Acolyte’s trailer

On March 20, Disney+ unveiled a new trailer for this upcoming series, where Lee Jung Jae is seen to be portraying a pivotal role. He transforms into a Jedi master named Sol, who seems to have an impressive grasp on the concept of light and darkness.

The trailer kicks off with Lee Jung Jae as Sol teaching his young apprentices (also known as Padawans in Star Wars terms) knowledge about trust and life. Shorty, the scene delves into a more intense and darker world, where a Jedi is murdered and Sol seems to sail on a voyage to discover the truth.

Lee Jung Jae’s role seems to be holding the show together, as he makes his appearance in almost every scene in the gripping trailer. It wraps up with him brandishing a blue lightsaber along with other Jedis, with the perfect touch of Star Wars theme.

Watch the full trailer of The Acrolyte below:

More about The Acrolyte

The almost 2 minute-long trailer features a telnet influx of phenomenal Hollywood stars, including Amandla Stenberg from The Hunger Games as Mae, a former apprentice of Sol, Carrie Anne Moss from The Matrix as Indara, a Jedi master, Joonas Suotamo as a Wookiee Jedi master, Kelnacca, Jodie Turner-Smith as Mother Aniseya, a leader of a witches’ coven, and more.

The Acolyte is mostly adapted from the Star Wars: High Republic comic novel and is helmed by South Korean descent American directors Kogonada and Alex Garcia Lopez.

The spin-off show is slated to premiere on June 4 through Disney+ as an eight-episode series. First, two episodes will be released upon the first broadcast, while the rest will follow later.

More about Korean actor Lee Jung Jae

Lee Jung Jae is a sensational actor in South Korea who has won many prestigious awards throughout his career to date. He is best known for dramas like Sandglass (1995), Air City (2017), Chief of Staff (2019), and more. He also delivered stellar performances in leading roles in many movies like The Face Reader(2013), Assassination (2015), Deliver Us From Evil (2020), and more.

However, it was his lead role in the popular series Squid Game (2020) that stunned viewers worldwide, raising his prominence to a global standard.

