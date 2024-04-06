'If there's someone who dies early': Park Sung Hoon's accidental slip-up leads to Squid Game season 2 spoiler

In a recent interview, actor Park Sung Hoon discussed his upcoming projects, including the highly anticipated sequel to Squid Game. However, during the conversation, he may have accidentally revealed a potential spoiler about the new season. Here's what happened.

Park Sung Hoon talks about Squid Game Season 2

Actor Park Sung Hoon, known for his roles in various K-dramas, including The Glory and Queen of Tears, may have unintentionally revealed some spoilers about the highly anticipated Squid Game season 2 during a recent interview on Netflix Korea's YouTube channel. While discussing his upcoming projects, including his involvement in the sequel, Park Sung Hoon hinted at some details that caught the attention of fans.

During the interview, when asked about the red-haired character Seong Gi Hoon and the iconic training suits in season 2, Park Sung Hoon attempted to evade the question, indicating that they were currently filming the series. However, in a moment of spontaneity, he mentioned the possibility of a character dying early in the season, causing a brief moment of surprise among the hosts and viewers.

Although Park Sung Hoon quickly changed the topic without elaborating further on his statement, his slip of the tongue has sparked speculation and curiosity among fans about what may unfold in Squid Game season 2. As the sequel remains one of the most anticipated shows of 2024, viewers eagerly await further updates and revelations about the fate of their favorite characters in the intense and thrilling world of Squid Game.

All you need to know about Squid Game Season 2

Squid Game season 2, the highly anticipated follow-up to the gripping thriller survival series, is set to continue the intense storyline where contestants gamble their lives in deadly children's games for a staggering prize of 45.6 billion won. Lee Jung Jae's character, Seong Gi Hun, will navigate new challenges and consequences after pivotal decisions made in the season one finale.

Returning cast members include Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Gong Yoo, and Wi Ha Joon, alongside exciting new additions such as Im Si Wan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Young, and Park Sung Hoon. With familiar faces and fresh characters, fans eagerly anticipate the release of Squid Game season 2 for its promised thrills and captivating concepts.

