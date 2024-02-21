Squid Game 2's new games set at 'overwhelming scale': OTT CEO comments on Korean title's entertainment quotient

Squid Game the record-breaking survival thriller series will be coming back with its highly anticipated second season. Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos on his two-day trip to South Korea visited the set of the second season of Squid Game. He was taken aback by the sheer magnitude of the set and the plans that were underway for the blockbuster show Squid Game Season 2.

OTT CEO says new games of Squid Game 2 are set at an 'overwhelming scale'

Squid Game 2 is in the works and has begun shooting. One of the most awaited shows of this year is the second season of the hit survival thriller Squid Game. The show was released as a Netflix original in 2021. The co-CEO of Netflix, Ted Sarandos visited South Korea while recalling his trip, he reiterated his excitement for the upcoming Squid Game 2.

He further commented on visiting the sets of Squid Game 2, however, although he can’t give any spoilers he assured that the level of the new games in the show is set at an ‘overwhelming scale’. He said he was sure that it would blow the minds of fans. Squid Game 2 will provide the world with a new level of excitement. Moreover, the CEO was thrilled by the scale of the sets he experienced there and noted that Director Hwang’s vision is a powerful example of Korean titles and their effect on international audiences, how they garner audiences around the world and still maintain authenticity for the locals.

About Squid Game 2

Squid Game is a thriller survival series set on a deadly game where a bunch of people gamble on their lives and play children's games for a whooping prize of 45.6 billion won prize. Season 2 will follow Lee Jung Jae’s Seong Gi Hun, the protagonist after he made some life-changing decisions in the last season finale. He abandoned his plans to go to the US and rather took on another important motive.

Familiar faces will return in the new season, Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Gong Yoo, and Wi Ha Jun. The show will also come with some new faces and characters as the cast was joined by Yim Si Wan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Young, Park Sung Hoon, Jo Yu Rii, Yang Dong Geun, Kang Ae Sim, Lee David, Lee Jin Uk, Choi Seung Hyun, Roh Jae Won, and Won Ji An. The excitement for the show is high as the fans await the release of the anticipated hit show Squid Game 2 with its promising concepts and thrills.

