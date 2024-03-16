WATCH: Squid Game’s Lee Jung Jae, LE SSERAFIM, producer Na Young Seok, more react to BTS’ V’s single FRI(END)S

BTS' V's recently released music video for his single FRI(END)S instantly became a sensation, and BIGHIT MUSIC has recently released a reaction video of the MV featuring stars such as Squid Game's Lee Jung Jae, LE SSERAFIM, producer Na Young Seok, and more. It's no surprise that these individuals are close to BTS' V in real life, considering V's special charm and reputation as a social butterfly.

BTS’ V’s FRI(END)S’ MV reaction video

Just a day ago, on March 15th, BTS' V delighted fans with the release of his highly-anticipated single FRI(END)S. The music video showcases V experiencing two alternate realities simultaneously: one where he feels frustrated and lonely, surrounded by happy couples, and another where he is in love amidst a chaotic world.

Now, Surprising fans, BTS' agency BIGHIT MUSIC took a step further by inviting V's real-life friends to react to the MV. Reacting to the video were Squid Game's lead actor, Lee Jung Jae, K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM, South Korean television producer and director Na Young Seok (nicknamed Na PD), K-drama actor Uhm Jung Hwa (known for her role in Doctor Cha), and K-drama actor Sung Dong Il, who starred with V in the Netflix series Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.

Advertisement

It was intriguing to see Sung Dong Il attempting to sing along to the song throughout the reaction video, while the LE SSERAFIM girls and Uhm Jung Hwa reacted strongly to the scenes where V was seen getting hit by the car. Lee Jung Jae, the actor from Squid Game, also expressed his curiosity about whether the idea for the MV originated from V himself, mentioning that he plans to ask him directly about it.

At the end of the MV, Na PD portrayed what everyone was thinking: "In a world where only Taehyung is lonely and everyone else is in love, is it better to be alone or in a world where everyone is not loving but he is with a person he loves?" He praised V for portraying the plot excellently. LE SSERAFIM pondered over the interpretation of the MV, while everyone applauded the color palette and storyline. Sung Dong Il wished for V's health and well-being, expressing hope for his safe return from military service, ending the video on a heartfelt note.

Watch the video here-

BTS' V's single FRI(END)S

Released on March 15, the music video captivated K-pop fans with its mesmerizing visuals, showcasing V alongside British actress Ruby Sear. Renowned British photographer and director Samuel Bradley helmed the music video, adding to its allure. Almost immediately, the song climbed to the top of iTunes charts worldwide. BIGHIT MUSIC reported that by 7 AM KST on March 16, FRI(END)S had reached the No. 1 spot on iTunes Top Songs charts in an impressive 87 regions.

The excitement wasn't confined to just fans. Fellow BTS member J-Hope, currently serving in the military, and BOYNEXTDOOR member Sungho, a well-known fan of V, also took to their respective platforms to participate in the celebration of the release.

Watch the MV here-

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope, BOYNEXTDOOR’s Sungho celebrate V’s single FRI(END)S’ release with sweet gestures; Check out