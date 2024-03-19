Lee Jung Jae says The Acolyte will be 'most captivating Star Wars story' ahead of June release; SEE poster

Lee Jung Jae is a popular South Korean actor who rose to global fame with the survival K-drama Squid Game which was released in 2021. The actor debuted in 1993 with the drama The Sorrow of the Survivor. He would be appearing in the Hollywood Sar Wars franchise series The Acolyte which is set to release in June 2024. Here are the details and a look at the poster released.

The Acolyte starring Lee Jung Jae to release in June

On March 19, Disney+ unveiled the poster for their upcoming Star War series The Acolyte. The series will premiere on June 5. The caption in the poster read, 'In an age of light, a darkness rises.' Lee Jung Jae will be appearing in the science fiction series. According to the actor, The Acolyte is the most captivating Star Wars story yet and will be exciting for old fans and new viewers. The trailer will be out tomorrow.

The story of The Acolyte is set five decades before Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace. It tells the story of a former Jedi Padawan and their mentor who together delve into the mysteries of the galaxy. Lee Jung Jae will be playing a Jedi Master.

More about Lee Jung Jae

Lee Jung Jae is known for his roles in projects like Chief of Staff, Along With the Gods series, New World, and more. He became a popular actor internationally with the drama series Squid Game which was released in September 2021. Squid Game is a Korean drama series based on a survival game that is directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk and stars Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Jung Ho Yeon, and Anupam Tripathi. Season 2 has also been confirmed by Netflix and will be out soon. He will also be appearing in Squid Game season 2 which is set to release in 2024.

