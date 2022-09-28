One Dollar Lawyer’s Namgoong Min announces marriage to model and girlfriend Jin Ah Reum in October

Soon after, Namgoong Min’s agency 935 Entertainment confirmed the news about the ' One Dollar Lawyer ' star in a new statement.

South Korean actor Namgoong Min has announced his marriage plans. According to early reports on September 28, it was revealed that the actor will be tying the knot in early October. Similarly, it was also found out that fellow actor from ‘Good Manager’, ‘The Undateables’, and ‘ The Veil ’, Jung Moon Sung, will officiate the ceremony. Namgoong Min’s co-star has been close to him for years now.

“Hello. This is 935 Entertainment.

Actor Namgoong Min and his longtime girlfriend Jin Ah Reum have come to bear the fruits of their long standing love as reliable lifelong partners.

The wedding will take place on October 7 at a location in Seoul. It will be carried out quietly together with close relatives and acquaintances so we ask for your generous understanding about not giving details since it will be a private event.

We ask for your warm support and blessings for the future of the two who will take a meaningful first step in their lives, and they will continue to greet you with better sides of themselves so that they can repay the support.

We ask for your continued interest and love for actor Namgoong Min in the future.

Thank you.”

It is known that the two first met on the sets of ‘Light My Fire’ where he was the director and she starred as an actress. After confirming their relationship, the two have continued to date for 7 years and will be taking their love story to the next step.

