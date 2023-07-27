My Dearest’s Namgoong Min reveals THIS about Good Manager co-star and King The Land’s Lee Junho

On July 26th, Namgoong Min showed up as a guest on the tvN program 'You Quiz on the Block'. On this day's episode, Yoo Jae Suk asked that his relationship with Lee Junho has been a hotly debated issue since Great Director days, to which Namgoong Min said that he has known Lee Junho for quite a while and he realizes that Lee Junho probably felt a ton of pressure since he moved from being an idol to an actor. He proudly said that he is a friend who has a great deal of passion for acting. They offered each other guidance and it seems like the friendship blossomed over the years. He likewise revealed that they were talking over the phone during filming of King The Land and My Dearest. Seeing this, the fans were happy that they were still all praises for each other even after so many years!

Lee Junho’s activities in Netflix new K-drama King The Land:

JTBC's Saturday and Sunday show 'King the Land' positioned first in the television (non-English) category for two continuous weeks on the Netflix TOP 10 site. It has no. 1 in a sum of 21 nations, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam, as well as South American countries including Brazil, Chile, El Salvador, and Peru. This shows that the appeal of 'Kang the Land' works not just in Southeast Asia, which loves Korean dramas, but also in the new market of South America. The explanation 'King the Land' caught the hearts of many individuals was a direct result of the enthusiastic acting of the actors who consumed and became the characters. The strong presentation of Lee Junho and Lim YoonA, who carefully depict the emotional lines of the characters, adding solidarity to the romance between Gu Won and Cheon Rang in the drama. The visual excellence that boosts the climate of the drama.

Namgoong Min in MBC’s upcoming K-Drama My Dearest:

'My Dearest' is the upcoming historical Korean drama that spotlights the affection of people in relationships and the essentialness of individuals who went through the Manchu War. At the focal point of the public's enthusiastic interest and assumptions for 'My Dearest' is Namgoong Min (as Lee Jang Hyun), one of the best actors in Korea. It is on the grounds that it is the first historical drama picked by Namgoong Min, who generally shows the best acting abilities, in 10 years. Namgoong Min's brilliant appeal and acting abilities in the recently released posters, teaser video, and shooting stills created admiration from fans, raising expectations for this show.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Jung Hae In, Koo Kyo Hwan, Son Suk Ku starrer Netflix drama D.P. 2 introduces new characters in latest stills