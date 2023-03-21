Lee Je Hoon’s Taxi Driver 2 confirms Namgoong Min and Kim So Yeon's cameos

‘Taxi Driver 2’ has been earning the interest of thousands around the world thanks to its successful season 1 and the rapport its cast has built with the audience. The show is led by Lee Je Hoon in the lead role who acts as the messiah named Kim Do Gi against all wrongdoings in this crime thriller. He is joined by Kim Eui Sook and Pyo Ye Jin who are on his side. Along with new characters, two new special appearances have been confirmed for the show.

Namgoong Min on Taxi Driver 2

Lee Je Hoon has previously appeared in Namgoong Min’s two dramas, ‘Hot Stove League’ and ‘One Dollar Lawyer’, making it their third time working together only for cameos. Viewers noticed Namgoong Min finally making an appearance in the latest teaser for the upcoming episode number 9. As Kim Do Gi turns into a doctor this time around, he goes ahead and tries to figure out the root cause of the issue at hand by entering the hospital in disguise. Namgonng Min makes an appearance as his character from ‘One Dollar Lawyer’, Cheon Ji Hoon, with a smile on his face and asks for a coin from Kim Do Gi. We’re curious if his presence will prove to be a boon or curse to the ‘Rainbow Taxi’ squad.

Kim So Yeon on Taxi Driver 2

On March 21, it was also confirmed that actress Kim So Yeon, famous for her role in the ‘Penthouse’ series and star of the upcoming next season of the Lee Dong Wook starrer ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed’, will be making a special appearance on ‘Taxi Driver 2’ as well. Her agency J-Wide Company shared that Kim So Yeon has already filmed for the same and as to which role she will be playing- they’ve asked to check it out on the broadcast. The episode with Kim So Yeon’s cameo will be the final one for this season.

About Taxi Driver 2

Originally based on a webtoon, the first season’s successful run resulted in a renewal and the return of most of the cast members (sans Esom who departed due to scheduling issues), and the introduction of new characters, like that of Shin Jae Ha’s Oh Ha Joon.

