‘He is my favorite brother:’ My Dearest star Namgoong Min denies rumors of discord with Super Junior’s Heechul

On January 6, actors Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin appeared on the famous talk show Knowing Bros. The duo is currently leading the popular drama My Dearest. As soon as the pair arrived, the show host, comedian Lee Jinho, asked Namgoong Min about his rumored discord with the Super Junior member Kim Heechul.

The actor recalled the situation from 2017 and clarified that it was just a misunderstanding. Let’s find out why the discord rumors started floating in the first place!

What was the feud between Namgoong Min and Kim Heechul?

In 2017, actor Namgoong Min and singer Kim Heechul had appeared on a chat show called Life Bar that aired on tvN. The duo had met each other for the first time then and during the show, they shared honest and funny stories after having a few drinks. Some scenes of the program were misinterpreted, which fueled the speculations that “the two celebs don’t get along well.”

Shedding light on this incident on Knowing Bros’ recent episode, Namgoong Min said that due to these misunderstandings, he felt so bad for Heechul that he contacted the latter afterwards and shared a meal as well. In fact, the actor emphasized on their cordial relationship by saying, "I invited Heechul to my wedding because he's my favorite brother.”

Namgoong Min and Kim Heechul’s recent activities

On the work front, Namgoong Min is currently enjoying the success of his historical drama My Dearest, for which he won Daesang (Grand Prize) at the recent 2023 MBC Drama Awards ceremony.

Meanwhile, Kim Heechul is part of the second generation K-pop boy group Super Junior. Apart from music, he has been a renowned face of South Korean variety shows such Knowing Bros, Weekly Idol, A Style For You and more.

Here's the full episode of Knowing Bros featuring Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin as guests:

