ONE HUNDRED officially welcomes THE BOYZ after mutual agreement with IST Ent over group name usage; shares new profile PICS

THE BOYZ has begun their official journey with the new agency ONE HUNDRED. A few days ago, the boy band was embroiled in a dispute with their former label, IST Entertainment, over the usage rights of the group’s name. However, both parties were finally able to reach a mutual agreement.

On December 15, ONE HUNDRED officially welcomed THE BOYZ. The agency shared two new profile pictures for the boy band, raising anticipation for their upcoming activities.

Previously, fans were worried about the group’s future as they had a rocky start with the new agency. ONE HUNDRED and the boy band’s former label, IST Entertainment, were caught up in a dispute over the trademark rights of the group’s name. However, since the issue has already been settled, fans eagerly look forward to what THE BOYZ has in store next for them.

For the unversed, THE BOYZ, who kickstarted their K-pop journey in 2017 with IST Entertainment, terminated their contract with the agency on December 5, 2024. Following that, they signed with ONE HUNDRED, the parent agency of EXO-CBX’s INB100, Big Planet Made housing Lee Seung Gi, and Million Market.

However, soon the group was caught in the middle of a dispute with the two agencies. ONE HUNDRED initially announced that they had failed to reach an agreement with IST Entertainment for the transfer of the group’s name usage rights. The new agency even started considering alternative options like The Boys, The New Boyz, and The TNBZ.

Later, IST Entertainment refuted, stating that they had already granted the free usage rights to the members, but not to the agency. However, the situation quickly escalated when ONE HUNDRED countered, claiming that the former agency’s statement was false.

As the controversy gradually grew larger, IST Entertainment reiterated, “Contrary to what has been reported, we have already decided to provide all 11 members of THE BOYZ with the right to use the trademark free of charge and have already conveyed this to the members.” Later, ONE HUNDRED withdrew their accusations, saying that they were finally able to reach a negotiation with the company.

