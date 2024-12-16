BLACKPINK’s Rosé sets new record on Billboard 200 with rosie; TWICE earns 6th consecutive top 10 entry with STRATEGY

BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s first studio album rosie has debuted in the top 10 on this week’s Billboard 200. On the other hand, TWICE also earned their 6th consecutive top 10 entry on the esteemed music chart.

According to updates on December 16, Rosé’s rosie debuted at No. 3 on this week’s Billboard 200. It is her first solo entry in the top 10 on this chart. At the same time, rosie is now the highest-ranking album on Billboard 200 by a K-pop female soloist. This album, released on December 6, captured the BLACKPINK member's diverse musical talent, that set her apart from her contemporaries.

Alongside Rosé, TWICE also earned an impressive entry on this week’s Billboard 200. Their 14th mini-album STRATEGY debuted at No. 4 with 88,000 units sold, marking their 6th consecutive top 10 entry on this chart. With this, the girl group continues to maintain their record as the only female K-pop act with most top 10 entries on Billboard 200.

Congratulations to Rosé and TWICE on their remarkable milestones on the global music chart!

rosie is Rosé’s first-ever studio album since her solo debut with R in 2021. The album was released on December 6, while two pre-release tracks arrived earlier, setting the backdrop for the forthcoming success. It features a total of 12 tracks including the title toxic till the end, pre-releases APT featuring Bruno Mars and Number One Girl, and smash-hit B-sides like 3 Am, Two Years, Dance All Night, Too Bad For Us, Call It The End, Not The Same, Stay A Little Longer, Gameboy, and Drinks Or Coffee.

Watch the MV for the title track here:

On December 6, TWICE also made their highly-anticipated comeback with their 14th mini-album STRATEGY. The EP consists of a total of seven songs including the title track of the same name featuring Megan Thee Stallion and a clean version with only the members. The B-sides are Kiss My Troubles Away, Like It Like It, Sweetest Obsession, Keeper, and Magical.

Notably, STRATEGY is TWICE’s second release of 2024 after their 13th EP With YOU-th which arrived back in February.

