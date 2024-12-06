THE BOYZ to keep using group name after their current agency ONE HUNDRED and former label IST Ent reach agreement

THE BOYZ will finally get to keep using the same name after joining the new agency. Their new label ONE HUNDRED got embroiled in a dispute with their former agency IST Entertainment over the trademark rights of the name. Previously, IST Entertainment claimed that they had granted free usage rights exclusively to the 11 members, however, ONE HUNDRED refuted saying their claim was false. The two companies were finally able to reach a mutual agreement, laying fans' worries to the rest.

On December 6, ONE HUNDRED issued a public statement saying, "We met with IST Entertainment a smoothly reached a mutual agreement on the usage of THE BOYZ trademark three agreements followed by that."

They added that although initially there was hostility over this dispute, the company made an effort while thinking about the group and their fans. "We sincerely thank IST for participating in the negotiation with an open mind," ONE HUNDRED stated, while also apologizing to The B (fandom name) for causing inconvenience.

They added as the group is now starting anew with them, they will actively support and provide everything needed for their success.

For the unversed, THE BOYZ, who debuted in 2017, terminated their contract with IST Entertainment on December 5, 2024. However, soon after, and started worrying about their future as disputes arose regarding the usage of their name. The new agency initially stated that they failed to reach an agreement with their former label and even started considering alternative names like The Boyz, The New Boyz, and TNBZ.

Later, IST Entertainment claimed that they had granted free usage rights to the 11 members exclusively, not to the new company. However, ONE HUNDRED released a counter-statement saying that their claims are false. At some point, many also felt it was okay for the old agency to demand some 'payment' before transferring the trademark rights.

Soon after, IST Entertainment reiterated, "Contrary to what has been reported, we have already decided to provide all 11 members of THE BOYZ with the right to use the trademark free of charge and have already conveyed this to the members," emphasizing that they can use it for their any solo or individual activities."

The final agreement is now raising anticipation for the group's new start under ONE HUNDRED.

