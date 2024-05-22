ONE PACT's debut project collaboration with industry senior Kangnam concludes; ARMADA ENT shares notice

ONE PACT’s label, ARMADA ENT. announced the end of the rookie boy group's collaboration with industry senior Kangnam, marking the conclusion of their joint project. Formed by former Boys Planet contestants, ONE PACT debuted last November.

ONE PACT’s collaboration with Kangnam completes

On May 21, ARMADA ENT. announced the conclusion of ONE PACT's collaboration with Kangnam. The agency revealed that the collaboration, which began with the launch of ONE PACT's debut project, has ended by mutual agreement as of January 2024.

ONE PACT, comprised of five former Boys Planet contestants, debuted last November amid much anticipation from fans. The collaboration with Kangnam, a notable figure in the K-pop industry, was initially met with excitement and curiosity. However, as the agreed-upon timeframe for their collaboration came to an end, both parties decided to part ways.

ARMADA ENT. expressed gratitude towards fans for their unwavering support and interest in ONE PACT's journey thus far. They also encouraged fans to continue showing support for both ONE PACT and Kangnam in their respective future endeavors.

With this announcement, fans are left to speculate on the future direction of ONE PACT and Kangnam's individual paths in the entertainment industry. Despite the end of their collaboration, fans remain eager to witness the next chapter in the careers of these talented artists. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Get to know ONE PACT and Kangnam

ONE PACT, the South Korean boy band managed by ARMADA ENT, is composed of five talented members: Jongwoo, Jay Chang, Seongmin, Tag, and Yedam. Making their debut on November 30, 2023, with the EP Moment, the group has been steadily making waves in the K-pop scene.

Advertisement

With their name derived from the concept of unity to create a significant impact, ONE PACT aims to leave a lasting impression on the industry with their music and performances.

Kangnam, born Yasuo Namekawa, is a versatile South Korean-Japanese singer and television personality known for his dynamic career in both countries. Initially rising to fame as a member of the hip-hop group M.I.B, he later ventured into solo endeavors, showcasing his musical prowess through various releases. Beyond music, Kangnam has made a mark in television, notably as a cast member on shows like I Live Alone and Law of the Jungle. His cross-cultural fluency and engaging personality have endeared him to fans worldwide.

ALSO READ: aespa's Supernova reigns atop music charts in South Korea; raises anticipation for Armageddon release