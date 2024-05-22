aespa's Supernova reigns atop music charts in South Korea; raises anticipation for Armageddon release

aespa's latest track, Supernova, has taken the music world by storm, clinching the number one spot on the Melon Top 100 and Hot 100 charts. This track, from their eagerly awaited first full-length album Armageddon, has also dominated the Bugs chart for eight consecutive days and garnered over 18 million streams on Spotify. As excitement builds, fans eagerly await the album's release on May 27 KST.

aespa’s Supernova secures top spot on Korean music charts

As of May 22, aespa's latest release, Supernova, has dominated the music charts, solidifying the group's status as a global powerhouse in the K-pop industry. As one of the double title tracks from their highly-anticipated first full-length album, Armageddon, Supernova has soared to the top of both the Melon Top 100 and Hot 100 charts, showcasing an impressive comeback for the group. Since its release, the track has maintained its number-one position on the daily charts, highlighting its widespread popularity.

Supernova has also held the top spot on the Bugs chart for an impressive eight consecutive days, reflecting its strong reception among fans. The song's success extends to other major domestic music platforms, including Flo and Genie, where it continues to dominate. On Spotify, the world's largest audio streaming platform, Supernova has accumulated over 18 million streams, further underscoring aespa's global appeal. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Watch the music video for aespa’s Supernova here;

The overwhelming success of Supernova has heightened anticipation for aespa's upcoming album, Armageddon, set for release on May 27 KST. Fans and industry insiders alike are eagerly awaiting the full album, expecting it to continue the group's streak of chart-topping hits and further cement their place in the global music scene. With such a strong start, aespa's Armageddon is poised to make a significant impact upon its release.

More details about aespa’s latest activities

aespa, a South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment, consists of Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning. Known for their metaverse concept and hyperpop music, they have achieved significant success since debuting in 2020. Recently, their pre-released track Supernova topped charts, generating excitement for their first studio album, Armageddon, set to release on May 27, 2024.

ALSO READ: 'I'll crush them all': aespa's Winter's father seemingly hits back at Bang Si Hyuk amid HYBE-ADOR row