Gong Yoo reveals his Squid Game cameo began as 'joke' with director, surprised by its massive impact

Gong Yoo recently appeared in an interview where he talked about his iconic cameo in Squid Game. The actor revealed that the part started off as a joke with the series' director, and he was shocked by its global appeal. Moreover, he also talked about his role in the second season of the show.

On October 25, 2024, ELLE dropped an interview with the popular South Korean actor, Gong Yoo, where he talked about different aspects of his career. The actor was also asked about his cameo role in Squid Game, the man who invited people to play ddakji in a clean suit in exchange for money. He revealed that it began as a casual joke between him and director Hwang Dong Hyuk, as they share a personal friendship. For him, it didn’t feel like a particularly serious project initially, and he hadn’t expected it to grow to such a massive scale.

Gong Yoo’s role in that universe eventually expanded, though he still finds it somewhat surreal. He also found it refreshing and exciting to portray a character in a style he hadn’t tried before. Moreover, the artist also said that he is nervous about his appearance in Squid Game season 2 and curious about the fans’ reactions.

Squid Game season 2 is set to premiere on December 26, 2024, and the story will pick up where it left off in the previous season. Seong Gi Hun abandons his plans to move to the U.S. to reunite with his daughter and instead decides to expose the organization responsible for conducting the games.

Lee Jung Jae will once again step into the shoes of Seong Gi Hun; Lee Byung Hun is set to make a return as the enigmatic Front Man, and Wi Ha Jun will reprise his role as Hwang Jun Ho. Additionally, Gong Yoo will return as the recruiter, bringing his charismatic presence to the forefront as the story unfolds.

The new cast list of the show includes Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Yong, Park Sung Hoon, Jo Yuri, Yang Dong Geun, Lee David, Lee Jin Wook, T.O.P., and more.

