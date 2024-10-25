The Judge from Hell stills: Park Shin Hye finally learns the truth and contronts her greatest enemy in upcoming episode; SEE PICS

The Judge from Hell is an ongoing K-drama starring Park Shin Hye in the lead role. The show consists of a unique plot where a judge appears to be a human but is actually a demon. She follows the lifelong mission of bringing justice to the evil people and sending them straight to where they deserve. However, new stills of the show have been released, where she finally learns the truth.

On October 25, 2024, the production team of The Judge from Hell released several stills featuring the lead, Park Shin Hye, as Kang Bit Na from the upcoming episode. In the images, Kang Bit na can be seen visiting a place that is the home of the Jung family: Jung Jae Gul, Jung Tae Gyu, and Jung Seon Ho. She appears visibly shaken, as if she has uncovered something unsettling. In another image, a terrified Kang Bit Na is shown urgently messaging someone.

The next set of stills previews that Kang Bit Na confronts a shocking truth and faces off against Jung Seon Ho, who is suspected to be both the serial killer known as J and Satan. She is seen on the floor, with red wounds across her face and body, her gaze unwavering and intense. Another scene reveals her bleeding from the head and collapsing unconscious, leaving viewers eager to discover what lies ahead in the upcoming episode.

Advertisement

The story centers on Kang Bit Na, an elite judge with a stunning appearance who is actually a demon. Her mission is to eliminate malevolent individuals who lead others to their deaths and show no remorse. After dispatching them to Hell, she continues her dark work.

Apart from Park Shin Hye, the cast of the K-drama includes Kim Jae Young, Kim In Kwon, Kim Hye Hwa, Lee Joong Ok, Choi Dong Goo, Lee Mi Do, Lee Kyu Han, Do Eun Ha, and more. The show is premiered on September 21, 2024, every Friday and Saturday. Episode 11 of the show has been released and available to stream on Disney+. Directed by Park Jin Pyo, it will air on the South Korean network SBS.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars' APT scores first music show win at M Countdown; duo shares quirky congratulatory messages