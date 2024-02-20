Bong Joon Ho movies ranging in diverse genres are not just entertaining but contain underlying messages that are always relevant to society. Revealed in the documentary, Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club, the director started his career with a stop-motion film called Looking For Paradise. He worked on many more projects which we will be discussing below.

10 Best Bong Joon Ho movies that define cinematic brilliance

1. White Man

Released in 1994, it is one of the very first short films by the director. The story follows a man who encounters a severed index finger on his way to the workplace. However, he does not get phased by it in the slightest and goes on about his day. Later, he eventually finds out that the finger belonged to a factory worker. The plot highlights the treatment of the blue-collared section of society and the distinct class division that exists.



2. Memories in My Frame

This 1994 Bong Joon Ho directorial is another short film that was also written by him. The plot revolves around a boy who returns from school to his home and finds his dog barking. The Korean director released the movie while he was still a student at the prestigious Korean Academy of Film Arts.

3. Incoherence

The director created another short film in 1994 that followed the story of three men. They commit petty crimes in their daily lives; however, when a piece of major news about a social disorder gets broadcast, they do not shy away from commenting on it. The three individuals remain unaware of how they are part of the problem and need to change for the betterment of society.

4. Barking Dogs Never Bite

Released in 2000, the cast of the Korean film includes Lee Sung Jae, Bae Doona, Kim Ho Jung, Byun Hee Bong, and more. The dark comedy follows the story of an unemployed college lecturer who gets increasingly annoyed by the barking dogs in his neighborhood. He starts on a mission to silence the noisy animals, but it takes a rather sinister turn along the way.

5. Memories of Murder

The crime thriller film is released in the year of 2003. Song Kang Ho, Kim Sang Kyung, Kim Roi Ha, Song Jae Ho, and more are part of the cast list. Set against the backdrop of rural South Korea, the story showcases the events of the 1980s, when there was a rampant increase in murders. The hunt for the serial killer begins, and the plot takes inspiration from the real unsolved crimes. The film is driven by exceptional performances by the actors, whose complex characters add depth to the story.

6. The Host

Released in 2006, the movie consists of a cast ensemble of Song Kang Ho, Byun Hee Bong, Park Hae Il, Bae Doona, Go Ah Sung, and more. The story centers around a family that has a lot of problems yet loves each other. However, when an unknown creature appears from the Han River they must do everything to protect one another. The movie contains a social commentary on the rapid environmental deterioration which leads to unprecedented changes.



7. Mother

Starring Kim Hye-ja in the lead role, the movie was released on May 16, 2009. The story follows a mother who falls into a tough situation when her intellectually disabled son, played by Won Bin, gets accused of a heinous crime. The movie weaves together a story that delves into complex topics such as motherhood, mental illnesses, and social judgment.



8. Snowpiercer

The post-apocalyptic movie was released in 2013 with a star-studded cast ensemble that includes Chris Evans, Tilda Swinton, Jamie Bell, Octavia Spencer, Go Ah Sung, John Hurt, and Ed Harris. The movie successfully explores the themes of social inequality and environmental disaster, set in a frozen wasteland where humanity struggles to survive on a class-divided train. Snowpiercer is one of the most well-made action movies, with an intricate plot and substance.



9. Okja

Released in 2017, the science fantasy film follows the story of a girl who forms a unique bond with a genetically engineered pig. The cast of the movie includes Ahn Seo Hyun, Tilda Swinton, Paul Dano, Jake Gyllenhaal, Lily Collins, Choi Woo Shik, Byun Hee Bong, and more. A multinational corporation intends to exploit Okja, the pig, for profit. But a little girl named Mija steps up and rescues the pig from its imminent doom. The movie makes a strong commentary on the industries that exploit animals for corporate greed.

10. Parasite

Parasite is the movie that made Bong Joon Ho a household name. It catapulted his career to new heights and gave people the opportunity to embrace his work. Starring Song Kang Ho, Lee Sun Kyun, Cho Yeo Jeong, Choi Woo Shik, Park So Dam, Jang Hye Jin, Park Myung Hoon, and Lee Jung Eun, the movie was released in 2019.

The narrative follows the Kim family, who infiltrate the lives of the wealthy Park family due to their economic disparities. The situation ultimately leads to shocking consequences. Moreover, apart from an Acadamy Award, the movie was also awarded the Palme d’Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.



Bong Joon Ho is currently in the process of creating another film called Mickey, starring Robert Pattinson in the lead role. Based on the novel Mickey7, the movie will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.