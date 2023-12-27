THROWBACK: When late My Mister actor Lee Sun Kyun visited co-star IU during her new film Dream

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Actor Lee Sun Kyun and idol-turned-actress IU collaborated in the K-drama "My Mister." The series revolves around Dong Hoon (Lee Sun Kyun) and Ji An (IU), kindred spirits who find solace in each other's company and develop a deep protective bond. Beyond the show, it appears the duo remained good friends, as evidenced by Lee Sun Kyun paying a visit to IU during the filming of her new movie, Dream.

Lee Sun Kyun and IU reunite

On April 27th 2023, IU shared a photo on her Instagram Story with the caption, "Jonathan Ahjussi (Older man in Korean), who came from Kwak La Island to congratulate the release of Dream. The picture features a beer that is predominantly foam, reminiscent of the 'beer bubble controversy' from the tvN drama My Mister in 2018.

In that series, there was a scene where Park Dong Hun (played by Lee Sun Kyun) poured beer for his subordinate Lee Ji An (played by IU), and while his glass filled correctly, Lee Ji An's glass ended up with excessive bubbles. This scene became a meme on social media. In a playful nod, IU referred to Lee Sun Kyun as Jonathan, a character from their new movie Killing Romance, creating a humorous connection between the two and bringing joy to their fans.

More about Lee Sun Kyun and My Mister

Lee Sun Kyun, renowned for his role in the South Korean Oscar-winning film Parasite, was discovered dead on Wednesday after authorities responded to a distress call from his wife, (later revealed to be from his manager), reporting him missing.

Authorities found Lee Sun Kyun unresponsive in his car at 10:30 AM KST at a park in Seoul. Fans of the popular K-drama star expressed their grief on social media, honoring his memory by sharing favorite scenes from his movies and web shows. In light of the circumstances surrounding his death, heartrending scenes from My Mister quickly went viral.

My Mister narrates the story of an impoverished young woman (IU) grappling with debt, caring for her deaf, sick grandmother, and working a temporary job. She forms an unlikely bond with one of her equally troubled supervisors (Lee Sun Kyun), who faces scrutiny and manipulation from colleagues, friends, and a dysfunctional family. As they navigate the challenges of their lives, they come together, forming new relationships and ultimately healing each other's past scars.

