Bong Joon-ho's Mickey 17's First Look Unveiled At CinemaCon; Robert Pattinson Plays More Than Dozen Variations Of His Character In Sci-Fi Thriller

Robert Pattinson portrays Mickey Barnes in Bong Joon-ho's upcoming sci-fi thriller, Mickey 17, where he takes on over a dozen iterations of the character, facing death multiple times throughout the film

Bong, the Oscar-winning director of Parasite unveiled a thrilling first look of the film at CinemaCon on Tuesday in Las Vegas. Through an interpreter, the Korean director described Mickey 17 as a “Story about a simple man who ultimately ends up saving the world. It's a strange type of hero’s journey.”

Mickey 17 is a Book-to-Screen adaptation — of course with creative liberties

Mickey 17 is based on Edward Ashton’s book, Mickey 7, however, taking the above-stated creative liberty, Bong Joon-ho made a slight adjustment to the name of the film, calling it Mickey 17. The number reflects how many times the main character dies in the book and ultimately in the film, so, Bong teased at the April 9 convention that he killed him “10 more times.”

Before the theater owners at CinemaCon got an exclusive sneak peek of the trailer, which isn’t available to the public yet, Bong praised the power of big screens behind him. “I'm so happy we can show the trailer on a big screen — and not on mobile phones,” the director said to deafening applause, per Variety.

About the never-before-seen footage of Mickey 17, the outlet informs that it opens with Pattinson’s character applying for a job as an “expendable,” a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize an ice planet. Pattinson’s character applying for the position, apparently not a very reputable one, even baffles the company’s secretary, who informs him that once he dies “We print a new version of your body.”

Describing his character at the event, Pattison noted that he is someone who has “The lowest expectations of his life, and life just keeps pushing those expectations lower and lower.”

When asked about what made Pattinson the perfect choice to play the part, Bong Joon-ho said, “He's got that crazy thing in his eyes.” The director elaborated, “I felt like he could do all the different variations of Mickey in the story. He's such a creative man.”

When does Mickey 17 release? — Who else stars in the film?

Mickey 17 has been the subject of much anticipation and intrigue ever since its inception. The Robert Pattinson starrer, which delves into human printing, identity, and space colonization, faced post-production delays that pushed the film off the March 2024 release date to Jan 31, 2025, a date that does not quite make sense because it leaves the film out of the next Oscars race.

Besides Robert Pattinson, Mickey 17 also stars Mark Ruffalo, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, and Toni Collette in significant roles.

Mickey 17 is Bong Joon-ho’s first film since Parasite, the Korean film that became the first non-English movie to win Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars.

