‘Our brothers…’: Coldplay’s Chris Martin gives shoutout to BTS during My Universe performance at Narendra Modi Stadium in India

Coldplay is currently holding their Music of the Spheres world tour and recently performed in India. During their show in Ahemdabad, Gujrat, the lead vocalist gave a special shoutout to the K-pop group BTS. Both the well-renownked groups came together to release a collaboration song My Unsiverse in 2021.

On January 2, 2025, Coldplay performed at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, as part of their India stops on the ongoing Music of the Spheres world tour. Before performing My Universe, their popular collaboration with BTS, Chris Martin said, “We are gonna sing for our brothers, BTS,” prompting cheers from the crowd. Fans of the K-pop boy group joined in the celebration, transforming the entire stadium into a sea of purple lights, the color symbolizing BTS.

Coldplay’s performance at Ahemdabad became the band’s biggest concert ever with the stadium accommodating 132,000 fans. They sang some of their iconic songs such as Yellow, Fix You, Viva La Vida, Hymn For the Weekend, and more.

Watch My Universe music video:

Released back on September 24, 2021, My Universe was the second official single for Coldplay’s ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres. It took the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which marked BTS’ sixth song to top the US charts and Coldplay’s second song after Viva La Vida. Furthermore, it received positive reviews from reputed music critics.

Apart from the topping charts, the song also received numerous accolades. It won the Melon Music Award, MTV Video Music Award Japan, MTV Millennial Award, and many more. However, the highest achievement was getting a nomination under the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for the Grammy Awards.

BTS is a South Korean K-pop band comprising seven members: RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and J-hope. The boy band made its debut in 2013 and has gone on to become one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world. Some of their signature songs include Blood Sweat Tears, Dynamite, Butter, ON, Black Swan and more. The group is also the first K-pop act nominated for a Grammy Award.

