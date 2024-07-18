Pachinko season 2: Kim Min Ha and Youn Yuh Jung convey powerful emotions as Sunja across timelines in new stills

Pachinko became one of the most applauded South Korean series and now the period K-drama is set to return with a second season in August.

Pachinko season 2 has unveiled new stills featuring the leading ladies Kim Min Ha and Youn Yuh Jung as they display powerful emotions across different timelines.

Kim Min Ha and Youn Yuh Jung transform into depictions of powerful emotions across timelines

On July 18, 2024, Apple TV revealed new stills of Kim Min Ha and Youn Yuh Jung in their powerful portrayal of Kim Sunja from Pachinko season 2.

The stills display Kim Min Ha and Youn Yuh Jung as powerful facets of the same coin across the rich tapestry of different timelines. The first stills depict Kim Min Ha as young Kim Sunja who lives like an outsider and does not give in to order. She chooses to live her life with dignity no matter how tough it gets.

Kim Min Ha in one photo sits alone, while displaying being deep in thought that compelling viewers to consider the life of the ones who lived in a dominated Korea in the past.

See Pachinko season 2 new stills here:

On the other hand, Youn Yuh Jung, who plays elderly Sunja displays a compelling expression as she sits in a dimly lit car. She has fought hard to earn a stable life in a foreign country.

Both Kim Min Ha and Youn Yuh Jung glimpse a poignant story of Kim Sunja which spreads over decades.

Know more about Pachinko season 2

Pachinko is based on the 2017 best-selling novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee that describes the story of a Korean immigrant family from 1915 to 1989. The season 2 aims to bring the life of Kim Sunja more so than the last one, a mother who raises two children on her own while forging her own path with nothing but strength and passion.

Pachinko season 2 will premiere on Apple TV worldwide on August 23 and will release new episodes every week till October 11. Pachinko season 2 co-stars Lee Min Ho, Jung Eun Chae, and Noh Sang Hyun.

