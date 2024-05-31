Pachinko Season 2 FIRST LOOK: Lee Min Ho, Kim Min Ha and more stars return to reprise roles in poignant story

Lee Min Ho, Kim Min Ha and Youn Yuh Jung starrer Pachinko Season 2 will be released this year in August. The network confirmed the details and also released the opening sequence along with stills from the much-anticipated drama. The first season had created waves with its performances, looks and storytelling. See the opening sequence and stills below.

Pachinko Season 2 opening sequence and stills

On May 31, Apple TV+ released the opening sequence and stills from their upcoming project Pachinko Season 2 which will be premiering in August. The stills show Kim Sun Ja and her family working together in the fields as they look up at the sky with fear. It also reveals a younger Sun Ja with Lee Min Ho's character and also as an older woman sitting on the park bench with a friend.

More about Pachinko Season 2

Pachinko Season 2 will be released on August 23 and streaming on Apple TV+. There will be a total of eight episodes and new episodes will release every Friday. Pachinko is created and written by Soo Hugh who is also the executive producer of the show.

The prequel was released in March 2022. The drama based on the novel by Min Jin Lee tells the story of a Korean immigrant family across four generations and how they survive. Kim Min Ha, Youn Yuh Jung, Lee Min Ho, Jin Ha, Jung Eun Chae, Anna Sawai and more took the main roles in the first season and will be appearing in the second season as well. It strives to tell the story of a woman through the ages and her family.

The story is filled with cultural and political subtext as it is based during the times of colonial Korea. Korea was under the Japanese power which plays a lot in how the characters' lives turn out and why they are the way they are.

