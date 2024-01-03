Parasite actor Song Kang Ho’s upcoming drama Uncle Sam Sik confirms cast lineup and broadcasting schedule

Song Kang Ho, renowned for his role in Parasite, is slated to lead Uncle Sam Sik, a 16-part ambitious period drama series set to premiere in the first half of 2024 on the Disney Plus streaming platform. The series is both written and directed by Shin Yeon Shick, who is recognized for his work in Korean films like The Russian Novel and Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet.

Sam Kang Ho's television debut with Uncle Samsik and others

Song Kang Ho will embody the character of fixer Pak Doochill/Uncle Sam Sik. At the same time, Byun Yo Han will take on the role of Kim San, a distinguished student from the Korea Military Academy and a recipient of the Albright scholarship.

Taking place in the tumultuous 1960s era of South Korea, Uncle Sam Sik narrates the journey of a young idealist determined to bring positive change to his nation. His endeavors catch the eye of a cunning fixer, adept at navigating any circumstance and willing to take unconventional measures to assist in achieving his boss' objectives.

Joining the main cast, Lee Kyu Hyung will take on the role of Kang Sung Min, a contender for the next leadership position, while Seo Hyun Woo will portray elite army soldier Jeong Han Min.

Jeong Han Min, like Kim San, received the Albright scholarship and underwent training together. Jin Ki Joo will play the character of Joo Yeo Jin, Kim San's love interest. In June 2023, Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young was also confirmed to be part of the cast.

More about Song Kang Ho

Song Kang Ho started in plays and then transitioned to film, gaining recognition for his impactful roles in Green Fish and No. 3. Known for authenticity, he's celebrated as one of Korea's top character actors.

In 1996, he entered film, earning his first award for No. 3 in 1997. Notable roles in Shiri and The Foul King followed. His subsequent acclaim includes a vengeful father in Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, an inept detective in Memories of Murder, a devoted father in The President's Barber, and a semi-intelligent father in The Host, winning Best Actor at the 2007 Asian Film Awards.

Uncle Sam Sik is both Song Kang Ho's debut appearance in a series and Shin Yeon Shick's first TV endeavor. The couple previously worked together on two films in 2023 – the volleyball drama One Win and the black comedy Cobweb.

