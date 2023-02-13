Jin Ki Joo confirms to lead as Byun Yo Han’s girlfriend in Parasite’s Song Kang Ho’s debut drama Uncle Samshik

Jin Ki Joo was cast as the heroine Joo Yeo-jin in 'Uncle Samsik'. 'Uncle Samsik' is a work that deals with the passionate desire and romance of two men, Uncle Samsik and San Kim, who survived the turbulent times of the early 1960s. It is Song Kang Ho 's first drama debut, and it is gathering hot topics from the casting stage, and director Shin Yeon Sik, who wrote the screenplay for the movie 'Dongju' and directed the movie 'Cassiopeia', takes the megaphone.

Jin Ki Joo will play the role of Joo Yeo Jin, a wise elite woman who is the lover of Byun Yo Han (Kim San) in 'Uncle Samsik', and will present a variety of charms. On the other hand, 'Uncle Samshik' is a highly anticipated film on home screens and has been gathering attention even before its airing, starring Song Kang Ho, Byun Yo Han, Lee Kyu Hyung, Seo Hyun Woo, and Jin Ki Joo.

Jin Ki Joo is considered an actress preferred by the public for her clear and clean image and refreshing and pure charm. Her sophisticated and intelligent image, especially possessed by her Jin Ki Joo, is revealed through her various activities, and her urban visuals are also in the limelight. Jin Ki Joo, who debuted in her last 2015 drama 'Second Twenty Years Old', 'Wednesday at 3:30 PM', 'Misty', 'Come and Hug Me', 'I Love You First Time', 'Oh! Samkwang Villa! ', 'From now on, Showtime!

This year, she meets viewers as the heroine in KBS 2TV's new drama 'How I Met You,' which deals with the strange and beautiful time travel of two men and women trapped in 1987. She played the role of Baek Yoon-young, an ordinary office worker in modern times who once hoped for a writer's life, but feels extreme anxiety in a place without Wi-Fi due to being hit by a realistic society.

