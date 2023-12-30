Song Kang, Kim Yoo Jung, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung and more win at 2023 SBS Drama Awards; full list inside

On December 29th, the highly anticipated SBS Drama Awards 2023 unfolded, spotlighting the standout contributors in various facets of the K-drama industry. This annual awards ceremony, orchestrated by the esteemed Seoul Broadcasting System, commends actors for their exceptional performances and noteworthy contributions throughout the preceding months of the year.

This year's edition of the SBS Drama Awards took place at the SBS Prism Tower in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul. Shin Dong Yup, hosting for the sixth consecutive year, was joined by Kim Yoo Jung, who graced the stage for the third time. A multitude of beloved K-drama personalities left the ceremony adorned with well-deserved trophies,

The coveted Daesang (Grand Prize) for this year was shared by two outstanding winners—Lee Je Hoon, recognized for his compelling portrayal in Taxi Driver 2, and Kim Tae Ri, acknowledged for her remarkable performance in Revenant.

Winner list of 2023 SBS Drama Awards

Daesang (Grand Prize)- Lee Je Hoon for Taxi Driver 2, Kim Tae Ri for Revenant

Top Excellence Award (Multi-Season Series)- Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung both for Dr. Romantic 3

Top Excellence Award (Specialized Genre or Action Miniseries)- Park Sung Woong for The Killing Vote, Moon Chae Won for Payback

Top Excellence Award (Romance or Rom-Com Miniseries)- Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung for My Demon

Netizen’s Best 2023 SBS Drama- Taxi Driver 2

Excellence Award (Multi-Season Series)- Shin Jae Ha for Taxi Driver 2 and Pyo Ye Jin for Taxi Driver 2

Excellence Award (Romance or Rom-Com Miniseries)- Ryeoun and Shin Ye Eun for The Secret Romantic Guesthouse

Excellence Award (Specialized Genre or Action Miniseries)- Lee Joon for The Escape of the Seven, Hong Kyung for Payback, Lee Yoo Bi for The Escape of the Seven

Best Couple- Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang for My Demon

Best Teamwork Award- Dr. Romantic 3

Best Performance Award- Jin Sun Kyu for Revenant

Best Supporting Actor (Multi-Season Series)- Bae Yoo Ram for Taxi Driver 2, Jang Hyuk Jin for Taxi Driver 2, Son Ji Yoon for The First Responders 2

Best Supporting Actor (Romance or Rom-Com Miniseries)- Jung Soon Won fo My Demon and Trolley, Seo Jung Yeon for My Demon and Trolley

Best Supporting Actor (Specialized Genre or Action Miniseries)- Kim Won Hae for Revenant

Scene Stealer Award- Go Sang Ho for Taxi Driver 2 and Dr. Romantic 3, Byun Joong Hee for Taxi Driver 2 and Dr. Romantic 3

Best Child Actor- Choi Hyun Jin for The Killing Vote, Han Ji An for Dr. Romantic 3, Park So Yi for Revenant, Ahn Chae Heum for Taxi Driver 2

Best New Actor- Kang You Seok for Payback, Kwon Ah Reum for The Killing Vote, Kim Do Hoon for The Escape of the Seven, Yang Hye Ji for Revenant, Lee Shin Young for Dr. Romantic 3, Lee Hong Nae for Dr. Romantic 3, Jung Soo Bin for Trolley

