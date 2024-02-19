Ju Ji Hoon-Han Hyo Joo's Blood Free, Kim Hye Soo's Unmasked, and more K-dramas CONFIRMED for 2024 premiere; DEETS

Experience a stellar year of Korean entertainment as Disney+ unveils its 2024 lineup. Brace yourself for seven high-profile shows, featuring stars like Ju Ji Hoon and Han Hyo Joo in Blood Free and Kim Hye Soo leading the charge in Unmasked, Light Shop directed by Kangfull renowned for his 2023 work Moving, and more.

Disney+ announces Korean lineup for 2024

Disney+ is gearing up for another stellar year of Korean entertainment with an exciting expansion of its 2024 lineup. Building on the success of 2023's acclaimed originals like Big Bet and Moving, the streaming giant unveiled several newly announced titles, including Blood Free, Unmasked, The Tyrant, Gangnam B-Side, and The Zone: Survival Mission Season 3. These additions further heighten anticipation for a year already brimming with promising releases like Uncle Samsik and Light Shop, the latest creation from Moving creator Kangfull.

Carol Choi, Executive Vice President of Original Content Strategy at The Walt Disney Company APAC, emphasized the company's commitment to scaling creative ambition and delivering quality storytelling. With a curated collection of APAC originals, Disney+ aims to collaborate with the region's most exciting storytellers, ensuring a diverse and captivating lineup for audiences worldwide.

Take a look at some of the thrilling K-dramas lined up for an entertaining 2024

Here are the 7 K-dramas confirmed to premiere this year

1. Blood Free

Blood Free, directed by Park Chul Hwan and penned by Lee Soo Yeon, delves into a futuristic sci-fi world where superior genes and viruses reign. Set in a society where all sustenance comes in pill form, the narrative explores the consequences of genetically modified existence. Led by a stellar cast including Ju Ji Hoon, Han Hyo Joo, and Lee Hee Joon, the plot unfolds as suspicions arise about the elusive CEO of BF, a biotechnology enterprise dominating the cultured meat market. With intriguing character dynamics and a gripping storyline, Blood Free promises a thrilling exploration of ethics, biotechnology, and the evolving relationship between humans and animals in a futuristic landscape.

2. Unmasked

Unmasked unfolds in contemporary Seoul, where a resilient team of investigative journalists faces a career crisis after airing a contentious story. Pressed for time and desperate to salvage their livelihoods, they receive an impossible ultimatum: unravel a two-decade-old cold case surrounding the mysterious disappearance of a renowned actor. Led by the accomplished Kim Hye Soo, known for Under The Queen’s Umbrella, the series promises suspense, intrigue, and a riveting exploration of journalistic tenacity in the face of adversity. Unmasked weaves a compelling narrative that dives into the complexities of journalism, cold cases, and the unrelenting pursuit of truth.

3. The Tyrant

The Tyrant unfolds a high-stakes narrative as a U.S. government agent races against time to recover a deadly virus stolen from the South Korean government. Fueled by relentless action, the series pits global intelligence agencies against malevolent forces, aiming to thwart the virus's catastrophic spread worldwide. As the last sample of the Tyrant Program goes missing, a gripping pursuit ensues, intertwining the fates of individuals from diverse groups. With an ensemble cast featuring Cha Seung Won, Kim Seon Ho, and Kim Kang Woo, The Tyrant promises a suspenseful and adrenaline-fueled journey through the realms of espionage and intrigue.

4. Gangam B-side

Gangnam B-side immerses viewers in a gripping crime drama as a estranged detective re-enters the fray when his daughter's friend vanishes, marking the latest in a series of disappearances in Seoul's Gangnam area. The relentless detective plunges into a world of vice, drugs, and corruption, determined to unearth the truth that jeopardizes the city's affluent elite. The series promises an intense exploration of crime, suspense, and the dark underbelly of society, offering a thrilling narrative that delves into the complexities of the criminal underworld and the personal stakes involved in the pursuit of justice.

5. The Zone: Survival Mission Season 3

The Zone: Survival Mission returns for its highly anticipated third season with a dynamic lineup of hosts. Fan favorites Kwon Yuri and Yoo Jae Suk are joined by former UFC fighter Kim Donghyun and popular YouTuber Dex for an exhilarating adventure filled with challenges and hilarity. As the quartet navigates through increasingly intricate trials, viewers can expect more thrills, laughs, and unexpected twists than ever before. With a blend of camaraderie, competition, and adrenaline-pumping action, The Zone: Survival Mission Season 3 promises to captivate audiences with its unique brand of entertainment and unmissable escapades.

6. Uncle Samsik

Uncle Samsik, starring Song Kang Ho and Byun Yohan, unfolds as a societal drama in 1960s Korea. This captivating series follows an idealistic politician and the enigmatic political fixer, Uncle Samsik, working in the shadows. Together, they forge an uneasy alliance with the ambitious goal of transforming post-war Korea into a prosperous nation where everyone can afford three meals a day. Through their bromance and amid the turbulence of the era, the show explores the challenges and aspirations of Park Doo Chil (Uncle Samsik) and Kim San, offering a compelling narrative set against the backdrop of a transformative period in South Korea's history.

7. Light Shop

Light Shop, an adaptation of the popular webtoon, delves into the lives of strangers grappling with traumatic pasts. Drawn to a mysterious light shop at the end of a seedy alley, each individual seeks answers from the vigilant shopkeeper. With Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Jung Eun, Park Bo Young, and Bae Seong Woo in starring roles, the series explores the interconnected stories of its characters. Hailing from Kangfull, the visionary behind the 2023 breakout hit Moving, Light Shop promises an intriguing narrative, blending elements of mystery, drama, and the quest for redemption.

