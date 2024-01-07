Lee Se Young, Bae In Hyuk’s The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract achieves highest ratings for finale episode

The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract has come to a happy end. According to Nielsen Korea, the MBC fantasy romance drama has garnered the highest viewership of 9.3 percent for its finale episode that aired on January 6, making it the most-viewed miniseries of the particular evening. Starring Lee Se Young and Bae In Hyuk in the titular characters, the show unfolds the story of a widowed woman from the Joseon era, who enters the 21st century and meets a man who looks like her deceased husband.

The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract and My Demon continue to enthrall the audience

Another show, My Demon, which airs on SBS in the same slot as The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract, has amassed an average nationwide rating of 2.9 percent for its 12th episode. The leading pair of the show, namely Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung, also received the Best Couple award at the 2023 SBS Drama Awards ceremony. My Demon tells the story of a cold-hearted rich heiress of a conglomerate and a demon who loses his powers.

Meanwhile, the third episode of TV Chosun’s new drama, My Happy Ending, has also earned a decent viewership of 2.5 percent. Jang Nara-starrer melodrama follows the narrative of a woman who leads a successful life (personally and professionally) after having an unfortunate childhood and her life changes as she meets her old university classmate.

Welcome to Samdalri, Live Your Own Life, and more remain steady in the ratings race

KBS 2TV’s historical drama, Korea-Khitan War, rose to its highest ratings so far, that is, 10.2 percent, while Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun-starrer JTBC drama titled Welcome to Samdalri has experienced a slight dip and earned the viewership of 7.3 percent.

On the other hand, the musical thriller, Maestra: Strings of Truth has dropped to an average nationwide rating of 4.7 percent.

Lastly, KBS2 TV’s family drama Live Your Own Life, starring Uee and Ha Jun, has maintained its position as the most-watched program broadcast on Saturday evenings with 17.5 percent.

