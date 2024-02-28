Parasyte: The Grey starring Koo Kyo Hwan, Jeon So Nee and Lee Jung Hyun confirms release on April 5

Parasyte: The Grey is a much-awaited South Korean horror drama which is based on the legendary Japanese manga Parasyte by Hitoshi Iwaaki. There have been many renditions of the comic book, from anime to live-action and this time, fans eagerly wait for the Korean version. Koo Kyo Hwan, Jeon So Nee and Lee Jung Hyun will be taking on the main roles in the drama.

Parasyte: The Grey to release this April

On February 28, Netflix confirmed that their upcoming psychological horror Parasyte: The Grey will be released on April 5. The sci-fi story revolves around parasites from outer space which take control of humans to gain power. The drama stars Koo Kyo Hwan, Jeon So Nee and Lee Jung Hyun.

More about Parasyte: The Grey

Parasyte: The Grey will be streaming on Netflix from April 5.

The drama has been directed by Yeon Sang Ho. He is known for working on The Bequeathed, Train to Busan, Hellbound and more. He also took part in the scriptwriting along with Ryu Yong Jae who is known to have worked on Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area, My Holo Love, Monstrous, Peninsula and more.

Parasyte: The Grey will star Koo Kyo Hwan, Jeon So Nee and Lee Jung Hyun. Koo Kyo Han has acted in hits like D.P., Monstrous, Kill Bok Suk and more. Jung So Nee has played the main role in Our Blooming Youth and Scripting Your Destiny. Lee Jung Hyun is known for The Night of the Undead, Peninsula and Love, Again.

The science fiction horror follows the story of parasites which invade Earth from outer space and take over human bodies to gain power. Koo Kyu Hwan plays a man who goes on a quest to find his missing sister and on his journey has to fight the parasites. The Grey are an anti-parasite group who fight against them and Lee Jung Hyun plays their leader. Jeon So Nee plays a lady who is affected by the parasite but they cohabit the body together.

