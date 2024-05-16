Will Satoru Gojo Return in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260? Spoilers Reveal MAJOR Comeback Scene

This article contains major spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. The spoilers in this article are not official, viewer discretion is advised.

Satoru Gojo’s alleged death has been one of the most devastating incidents in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga for fans. The fan-favorite character was sliced in half by the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna, in chapter 236 of the manga. Even though some fans thought he might return, most of them accepted that even with his godlike powers, Satoru Gojo is not coming back.

Well, spoilers for the 260th chapter of the manga might prove them wrong. In some leaked spoilers from the chapter, Satoru Gojo could be seen, which has led people to believe that the sorcerer might really be back. Even though the official chapter will be released on May 19th, Sunday, the leaks have already taken the fandom by storm.

Satoru Gojo’s appearance in chapter 260 is shrouded in mystery

According to the spoilers, Chapter 260 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga begins by revealing that Todo has replaced his left hand with a new contraption, which he can clap to activate Boogie Woogie. Apparently, he has also increased his ability's power through a binding vow. Throughout the rest of the chapter, we see Yuji constantly attacking Sukuna from all his blind spots, thanks to Todo's power. In the end, Yuji lands a lethal Black Flash on Sukuna and pierces his clawed hand through his chest. After that, he starts to tear the villain apart.

Even though he is being torn apart, Sukuna makes a last-ditch effort to expand his domain one more time. However, just as he tries to do so, his eyes fall on a mysterious silhouette. The narrator then explains that Sukuna was seeing the strongest ghost that he had killed with his own hands—Satoru Gojo. The chapter ends with a panel that shows Gojo’s half-covered face with one eye visible through the shadows.

Is Satoru Gojo actually back?

The final face reveal has the whole fandom losing their minds as they are not sure whether Gojo is actually back. From what was revealed in some translations, it could be that Sukuna was hallucinating Gojo as he was on the verge of dying himself at the hands of Yuji Itadori. But it is also possible that Satoru Gojo is actually back and will take part in whatever is left of this fight and the rest.

The fan who translated the leaks on X (formerly Twitter) on their account @Go_Jover also added that the editor’s note at the end of the chapter said, “Those eyes are unmistakable” while referring to the bright blue eyes of Satoru Gojo. However, even they are not sure whether Gojo is actually back or whether it was a hallucination. Fans would have to wait until the leaks of Chapter 261 come out to find out the truth behind Gojo’s sudden appearance.

Even if he does come back, a lot of questions will remain unanswered until later. The most important of them is how Gojo healed himself after being cut in half. Fans are also wondering where Gojo was all this time if he came back to life some time ago. However, right now, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are just excited to see if the strongest sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, has defied death once again and come back to life.

The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release of canonical content. Keep your eyes on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga-related updates.