Grey's Anatomy Season 20 Complete Release Schedule; Dates, Time, and Streaming Details

ABC’s longest-running primetime series, Grey’s Anatomy is in its 20th Season run. The new season which premiered on March 14, 2024, is nearing its finale episode with seven episodes aired to date. The five-time Emmy-winning show chronicles the medical journeys of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and has been a fan-favorite primetime show for nearly two decades now.

Here is all you need to know about Grey’s Anatomy Season 20:

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 Release Schedule

The latest season of the hit ABC show is the second-most shortest with 10 episodes, following Grey’s Anatomy Season 1 which wrapped within a mere nine episodes. The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes had expectedly caused production delays in 2023, thus, limiting the number of episodes in Season 20.

New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET

The complete schedule for Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 with episode dates and timing is as follows:

Episode # Episode Title Release Date Release Time (ET) 1 We've Only Just Begun Thursday, March 14, 2024 9:00 pm 2 Keep the Family Close Thursday, March 21, 2024 9:00 pm 3 Walk on the Ocean Thursdays, March 28, 2024 9:00 pm 4 Baby Can I Hold You Thursdays, April 4, 2024 9:00 pm 5 Never Felt So Alone Thursdays, April 11, 2024 9:00 pm 6 The Marathon Continues Thursdays, May 2, 2024 9:00 pm 7 She Used to Be Mine Thursdays, May 9, 2024 9:00 pm 8 Blood, Sweat and Tears Thursdays, May 16, 2024 9:00 pm 9 I Carry Your Heart Thursdays, May 23, 2024 9:00 pm 10 Episode #20.10 (Title TBA) Thursdays, May 30, 2024 9:00 pm

How to watch Grey’s Anatomy Season 20?

New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy air on ABC every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. With seven episodes down, Episode 8, entitled, Blood, Sweat and Tears will drop on the network on Thursday, May 16 at the designated time slot. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans can stream the latest episodes on most major streaming platforms the day after its release on ABC. For viewers in the U.S., the episodes can be streamed on Hulu while Disney+ is the go-to platform for viewers outside the U.S. who want to stay updated with the latest episodes of Grey’s Anatomy.

Other live and on-demand streaming platforms are DirecTV and FuboTV.

Grey’s Anatomy cast and crew talk about the plot of the Season 20 finale

With only a few episodes left until Season 20 wraps up, the finale is all Grey's Anatomy fans can talk about, the cast and crew alike. Showrunner Meg Marinis teased the riveting season finale in an interview with Deadline during the SeriesFest event in Colorado, earlier this month.

“Heading towards the end of the season, because it’s a shorter season of 10 episodes because of the strikes, we really pay off what we started in episode one at the end of the season. Interns being in trouble, Meredith doing this secret research, things come to a head,” Marinis, who is leading the ABC show for the first time in its 20 seasons, said.

She also added that Episode 8 will be important for Natalie Morales’ character, Monica Beltran, a pediatric surgeon.

Speaking of the finale, Camilla Luddingon, who takes on Dr. Josephine ‘Jo’ Wilson, said the storylines “really pay off” as the season wraps up. It leaves viewers on the “edge of your seat,” adding that the finale will come with “cliffhangers” of course. Dr. Owen Hunt actor, Kevin McKidd said it will be a “fiery” episode.

Amid speculation around Grey’s Anatomy ending with the 20th season, ABC greenlit the show for a new season 21 and with a new time slot.

ALSO READ: Is Jake Borelli Leaving Grey’s Anatomy Next Season? Here's What Report Suggests