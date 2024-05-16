OPINION: Is Tamil, Malayalam cinema paving the way for a new wave of young and talented actors?

Malayalam and Tamil cinema have been growing in terms of content over the last few years. The audiences in both Malayalam and Tamil have been adapting to the new-age style of storytelling and accepting quality content regardless of whether it is a star-led venture or not.

Be it actors like Pradeep Ranganathan, Kavin, Mamitha Baiju, Anaswara Rajan, Naslen, or Mathew Thomas, the acceptance of new and young talents has been growing exponentially. The viewers of cinema are not just watching films to see their superstar heroes save the day but would rather also explore simple narratives and relatable stories that make their day.

Are Tamil and Malayalam cinema audiences open to accepting newcomers in films?

Over the years, the actors mentioned above have managed to carve out a name for themselves and essayed various kinds of roles to skillfully craft their talent. These actors did not simply become a sensation in films in an overnight dream but actually starred in various films that many might not even remember.

However, isn't that the case of all stars we know and love today? A short-lived sensation like that doesn't make it last but with the advent of these actors foraying into commercial cinema, we happened to fall in love with their unique acting skills. Moreover, the inclusion of new talents brought in a more layered structure of storytelling, especially with filmmakers attempting newer and better content with such actors.

The flexibility a creator has working with new talents can be witnessed here, contrary to superstars. A long journeyed superstar of any industry tends to have a social image and persona that they cannot easily break into the minds of the audience but with new young actors, that problem doesn’t come…at least for now.

The novelty in faces seems to have enabled the audience to focus more on the content of the films and rather not stick to tropes or hero-worships of other commercially-rich movies. Moreover, the affinity of the audience in accepting new faces in Tamil and Malayalam seems to have also changed the perspective of investors in these industries.

More producers, be it from a production house or independent ones are willing to invest money in movies which are led by new faces of the industry.

Newcomers in film industries

Taking into consideration how movies have been benefitting from new talents, it easily showcases how the dream of attaining a film career has transitioned from an unattainable goal to a struggling one. Years ago, people would have been reluctant to believe in the talents of young actors, especially with the then-audience unwilling to pay their money for them.

However, the boom of streaming services in the world along with newer norms in theatrical viewing and experience have catered to a new kind of cine lovers around the globe. The contemporary audience has managed to evolve into what we see today with it being a safe haven for newcomers in the film industry.

Be it in Malayalam or Tamil, yesteryear hit films like Super Sharanya, Dada, Love Today, and many more were headlined by emerging actors in the industry. Even recent hits like Premalu and Star did not need the backing of a major star’s face to be loved for its content.

With actors like Kavin, Mamitha Baiju, Naslen, and many more catapulting themselves into the forefront of many potentially great movies. The evolution of the audience in accepting films and actors has undoubtedly increased with even star kids like Pranav Mohanlal and Dhruv Vikram having to prove their skills, just like anyone else.

Along with paving the way for newcomers in acting, the acceptance and social identity of a filmmaker, be it a director, writer, editor, cinematographer, or more have also managed to exponentially increase. The exposure of the film’s cast and crew has also gotten more fan following than in yesteryears, making it safe to say that the audience is helping the culture of cinema grow with good artists and movies.

