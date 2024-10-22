Park Shin Hye, Lee Seo Jin, Kim Nam Gil and others are playfully chaotic in trailer for Whenever Possible season 2; Watch

Whenever possible, a South Korean variety series will return to the screens with a star-studded cast. The show’s teaser has been released, where many big names of the industry, such as Park Shin Hye, Lee Seo Jin, and the cast of Fiery Priest 2, can be seen having a swell time with the hosts.

On October 21, 2024, the production team of Whenever Possible released the trailer for the upcoming episodes with a stellar cast lineup. The show is hosted by Yoo Jae Suk and Yoo Yeon Seok, all set to return to its normal programming. In the trailer, Lee Seo Jin playfully hopped on a bouncing toy horse and brandished a fencing sword, bringing a smile to Yoo Jae Suk, who commented how nice it was to see Seo Jin having fun.

Park Shin Hye is seen laughing wholeheartedly, fully engaged in the games, as she exchanges joyful high-fives and hugs with the hosts, showcasing their contagious energy and love for the fun.

The teaser also introduces the upcoming guests, Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, and Kim Sung Kyun, who captivate viewers with their lively banter and energetic antics. In one humorous moment, Kim Nam Gil is hilariously caught in a playful headlock by Honey Lee and Kim Sung Kyun. At the same time, another scene shows the trio comically struggling through a group rope-skipping challenge.

Whenever Possible is a variety show featuring hosts Yoo Jae Suk and Yoo Yeon Seok, who visit ordinary individuals during their brief moments of free time. Their aim is to sprinkle a bit of luck and joy into the lives of these everyday people. The show first aired with eight episodes in April and quickly gained significant attention due to its impressive viewership ratings. The positive reception led to its return as a regular program, continuing to captivate audiences with its heartwarming concept.