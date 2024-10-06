Park Shin Hye’s The Judge from Hell achieves 9.3 percent with new episode; Black Out ends on high note

The Judge from Hell is an ongoing K-drama starring Park Shin Hye in the lead role. The show consists of a unique plot where a judge appears to be a human but is actually a demon. She follows the lifelong mission of bringing justice to the evil people and sending them straight to where they deserve. However, the new episode scored extremely high ratings, indicating its popularity.

On October 5, 2024, Nielsen Korea revealed the ratings for the shows that aired the previous day. The fifth episode of The Judge from Hell premiered, and it scored an all-time high viewership with an average nationwide rating of 9.3 percent. Furthermore, the show ranked first place in its time slot among the 20-49 demographic and achieved an average rating of 3.5 percent.

Black Out, the K-drama series airing at the same time, has managed to accumulate an average nationwide rating of 8.8 percent for its final episode. It marks the all-time high ratings the K-drama has ever achieved. The plot of the show follows two detectives in a town who investigate mysterious incidents in a village. Some of the other supporting cast members include Go Bo Gyeol, Kim Bo Ra, Kwon Hae Hyo, Lee Ga Sub, and more.

The story of The Judge from Hell centers on Kang Bit Na, an elite judge with a stunning appearance who is actually a demon. Her mission is to eliminate malevolent individuals who lead others to their deaths and show no remorse. After dispatching them to Hell, she continues her dark work.

Kang Bit Na’s life takes a dramatic turn when she encounters Han Da On, a friendly and perceptive detective with a sharp mind and a feeling of hidden sorrow. As their paths intertwine, both their lives are profoundly altered.

Apart from Park Shin Hye, the cast of the K-drama includes Kim Jae Young, Kim In Kwon, Kim Hye Hwa, Lee Joong Ok, Choi Dong Goo, Lee Mi Do, Lee Kyu Han, Do Eun Ha, and more. The show is scheduled to premiere on September 21, 2024, every Friday and Saturday. Directed by Park Jin Pyo, it will air on the South Korean network SBS.