Park So Dam in talks to star alongside Gong Hyo Jin as siblings in upcoming revenge film The Journey to Gyeongju: Reports

Gong Hyo Jin and Park So Dam are teaming up for the movie The Journey to Gyeongju, where they will be playing siblings in a revenge-filled storyline. Gong Hyo Jin will be taking on the main role as a mother of four who is determined to seek justice for her child's death.

As reported by SPOTV News on January 25, Gong Hyo Jin and Park So Dam are set to star in the movie The Journey to Gyeongju, directed by Kim Mi Jo. While Gong Hyo Jin had previously confirmed her participation, Park So Dam is anticipated to join her as her on-screen sister. The collaboration of these two actresses, appearing together for the first time, sparks curiosity about the narrative they will present in this Mother and Daughter Revenge Story. Park So Dam, who excelled in the drama Death’s Game, reconnects with movie audiences after her role in the film Ghost in the first half of the previous year. Gong Hyo Jin, marking her cinematic return since marrying singer Kevin Oh in 2022, adds to the anticipation.

The film is directed by Kim Mi Jo who is known for her impressive debut with The Seagull which received accolades, including the Korean Competition Grand Prize at the 21st Jeonju International Film Festival in 2020 and a special mention at the 68th San Sebastian International Film Festival. The upcoming film The Journey to Gyeongju follows a revenge road movie plot. It unfolds as a mother, who lost her youngest daughter, travels to Gyeongju with her three daughters to seek revenge upon learning that the perpetrator has been released.

More about Park So Dam

Park So Dam is a South Korean actress under the Artist Company. She earned her degree in acting from the Korea National University of Arts. Her acting journey commenced with a notable appearance in the 2013 short film No More No Less. She garnered widespread recognition for her role as the demon in the 2015 film The Priests and achieved global acclaim for her performance in the Oscar and Palme d'Or-winning 2019 movie Parasite. During high school, Park developed an interest in acting after watching the musical Grease. Despite facing rejection in approximately seventeen auditions during university, she delved into independent films.

Known for her prolific contributions to independent cinema, Park So Dam took on roles in films such as Ingtoogi: Battle of the Internet Trolls and the indie production Steel Cold Winter, the latter gaining attention at the Busan International Film Festival. Additionally, she appeared in mainstream titles like Scarlet Innocence and The Royal Tailor.

Her breakthrough into the mainstream occurred in 2015 with a notable performance in The Silenced, earning her the Best Supporting Actress award from the Busan Film Critics Awards. Subsequent roles in box office hits like Veteran and The Throne paved the way for her critically acclaimed role in the mystery thriller The Priests, where her portrayal of an evil-possessed high school student garnered multiple awards, including Best New Actress and Best Supporting Actress from Blue Dragon.

