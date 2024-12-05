Park Sung Hoon turns into a transgender woman seeking gender-affirming surgery in Squid Game Season 2; Details inside

Squid Game Season 2 is all set to make its grand premiere, and fans are especially excited following the massive success of the first season. Ahead of its release, a new video has been released where the lead cast members provide insights on their respective characters. Park Sung Hoon’s character was especially intriguing due to his appearance and has finally revealed that he is playing a transsexual in the series.

On December 5, 2024, Netflix productions released a video titled ‘Meet the Cast’ where the actors explain their respective roles in Squid Game Season 2. The video included Lee Jung Jae, Im Si Wan, Kang Ha Neul, Lee Jin Wook, Park Sung Hoon, Yang Dong Geun, Kang Ae Sim, Lee Seo Hwan, and Jo Yu Ri. Park Sung Hoon portrays Hyun Joo, an ex-special forces soldier and male-to-female (MTF) transgender woman, in the show.

The character is depicted as someone who dreams of undergoing gender-affirming surgery but is compelled to join the game due to financial constraints. Hyun Joo is further described as a strong, decisive individual with notable leadership qualities, determined to overcome societal prejudices and challenge stereotypes while demonstrating an inspiring journey of transformation.

Squid Game season 2 is set to premiere on December 26, 2024, and the story will pick up where it left off in the previous season. Seong Gi Hun abandons his plans to move to the U.S. to reunite with his daughter and instead decides to expose the organization responsible for conducting the games.

Lee Jung Jae will once again step into the shoes of Seong Gi Hun; Lee Byung Hun is set to make a return as the enigmatic Front Man and Wi Ha Jun will reprise his role as Hwang Jun Ho. Additionally, Gong Yoo will return as the recruiter, bringing his charismatic presence to the forefront as the story unfolds.

The new cast list of the show includes Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Yong, Park Sung Hoon, Jo Yuri, Yang Dong Geun, Lee David, Lee Jin Wook, T.O.P., and more.

